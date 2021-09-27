Rellevate Names Kim McCreven As Its Chief Revenue Officer
Seasoned Payments Executive joins RellevateSTAMFORD, CT, USA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through leading-edge digital banking and payment services announces a new addition to their Executive Management Team effective today.
“We are excited to announce that Kim McCreven is joining Rellevate as its Chief Revenue Officer. Kim joins Rellevate with 30 years of deep and diverse payments experience. She will be a great asset to the team, building out sales and business development functions to scale and grow all aspects of Rellevate revenue” said Stewart A. Stockdale, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO of Rellevate, Inc.
Prior to joining the Rellevate team, Kim was most recently the General Manager, Sales and Operations
North America for Planet Payment. She developed a holistic strategy and direction for North America, including regional product requirements and go-to-market execution that focused on sales to acquire new lodging, full-service dining, QSR, and unattended parking customers in the US, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
Kim previously held a leadership position at US Bank / Elavon as SVP, Integrated Payments Partner Management, as well as spending over 20 years with First Data Corp (now FiServ) in various business units, focusing on Sales and Relationship Management, Product Management and Business Development.
“I am eager to join a team of experienced banking and payment services leaders, focused on improving the lives of the American Worker with a compelling Financial Wellness Benefit, during a time of significant disruption in this country’s workplace environment” said Kim McCreven, CRO of Rellevate.
Rellevate’s state-of-the-art digital platform strengthens organizations and their workforces, at no charge to employers. The Rellevate Digital Account features Pay Any-Day, which enables employers to offer employees secure and affordable advances to earned wages, any time before their scheduled pay day. Other features of the Rellevate Digital Account include Bill Pay, Send Money and Visa® Debit Card. There are no monthly subscription fees, no credit checks, and no minimum balance requirements.
About Rellevate
Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through innovative financial and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money-anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers, include the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Pay Any-Day, Bill Pay, & Send Money, and also Gift / Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and for companies interested in offering Rellevate’s digital financial services to their employees, visit rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com.
The Rellevate Visa® Debit Card is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Rellevate facilitates banking services through Sutton Bank, Member FDIC.
Michele Sullender
Rellevate, Inc.
+1 317-402-3497
msullender@rellevate.com
