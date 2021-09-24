Press Releases

09/24/2021

Durham Physician's License Suspended For Providing Blank, Signed COVID-19 Forms And Exemptions

HARTFORD, Conn.—The Connecticut Medical Examining Board, per a request from the Connecticut Department of Public Health, has suspended the Connecticut physician and surgeon license of retired physician Sue Mcintosh, MD, of Durham. The unanimous decision to suspend Dr. Mcintosh’s license took place at an emergency meeting of the Medical Examining Board on Friday morning.

DPH received an anonymous complaint alleging that Dr. Mcintosh was providing fraudulent vaccine exemption forms through the mail related to COVID-19 vaccines, general vaccines, COVID testing, and medical opposition to wearing facial masks. Dr. Mcintosh provided these forms without ever seeing a patient, and the paperwork was sent to anyone who supplied a self-addressed stamped envelope to her.

“These actions by Dr. Mcintosh are irresponsible and unacceptable,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “Her practice of medicine represents a clear and immediate danger to the public health and safety of our communities. The suspension of her license should serve as a warning to other practitioners that this conduct deviates from the standard of care and is subject to serious discipline.”

Commissioner Juthani added that any signed, blank exemption forms from Dr. Mcintosh are invalid. These include documents Dr. Mcintosh provided to those seeking medical exemptions under Executive Order 13F (long term care) or 13G (state workers, state contractors, and schools). An exemption calls for a clinical assessment of the patient’s condition to determine if a vaccination poses a risk to the patient’s health.

According to the summary suspension order issued by the Board, Dr. Mcintosh’s license to practice as a physician in the State of Connecticut is suspended pending a final determination by the Board related to the allegations.

