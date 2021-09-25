Minuteman Waste Solutions Is Proud To Announce Dumpster Rental Service Has Expanded To All Of Utah County
Minuteman Waste Solutions is proud of its veteran roots.”AMERICAN FORK, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minuteman Waste Solutions is a veteran-owned and managed local waste management company. The service is a way for the owner to continue serving the local community.
— Paul Nerdin
Paul Nerdin and Minuteman Waste Solutions are proud to announce that the Utah County Dumpster Rental firm is proud of its veteran roots and provides services across all of Utah County. The owner decided to keep serving his community after he was discharged from the military. Locally owned and operated, the firm practices punctuality and duty-driven service naturally following the military's culture. No matter the job, the business is driven and eager to please.
Thanks to the West Jordan and Lehi storefronts, the service area covers the entire Wasatch Front. With easy ordering online and by phone, a dumpster of the right size can be delivered quickly. Background checks are done on all employees. Drug testing is also performed. It is proud of its track record of courtesy, timeliness, and offering the best prices in Utah.
According to a spokesperson for the company, some roll-off dumpsters can damage concrete. They can damage concrete by marring, gouging, or in any other way. No matter the size or capacity of your dumpster, we provide dumpsters that will not damage concrete driveways and patio concrete. No matter what mobile unit you choose, our mobile dumpsters will not damage your hardscape. We can provide the dumpster you need, whether you are looking for a dumpster to do a spring cleaning or to help with a major renovation or construction project.
Services are available for commercial, residential, and construction purposes. Service and contact questions can be asked at any hour of the day or night. There are a variety of sizes available for dumpster rentals, from 10-yard units to 30-yard roll-offs. The company can answer any questions you may have about your project, including how to dispose of yard waste or remove construction junk completely.
About the Company:
Minuteman Waste Solutions is a locally owned, veteran-operated waste management service that operates inside the entire Utah and Salt Lake County areas. The company provides roll-off dumpsters for both residential and commercial use.
