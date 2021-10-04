Sina Bari MD Highlights 3 Ways That Doctors Play a Crucial Role in the Tech World
Few Ways That Doctors Play a Crucial Role in the Tech World, According to Sina Bari MDOAKLAND, CA, USA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare has been a source of innovation for hundreds of years. From the invention of the X-ray to the recent development of telemedicine, healthcare has been evolving worldwide. Here are just a few ways that doctors play a crucial role in the tech world, according to Sina Bari MD.
1. Telemedicine
Highlighting the recent development of telemedicine in the healthcare industry is essential. Telemedicine, also known as telehealth, is a method doctors can use to reach their patients through telecommunications. It allows doctors to assist patients in rural areas where healthcare services and hospitals are lacking. During times like the COVID-19 pandemic, patients can stay at home and receive care from the comfort of their living room, using just their laptop or cell phone. This incredible technological innovation is projected to expand over the next decade. The future of telemedicine may even be an extension of artificial intelligence. As experts worldwide collaborate to create training data, the global corpus of medical knowledge as delivered through AI may be the new borderless telemedicine.
2. Wearable Technology
Cameras have assisted doctors like Sina Bari MD in their medical practice for many years. But with the increasing need for innovation within the healthcare industry, doctors have demanded updates in technology. This has led to the addition of wearable cameras that help alert doctors of serious medical issues a patient might be experiencing. These cameras can simultaneously monitor and assess the health of a patient. These capabilities go much further than a typical camera, as wearable camera technology is able to independently identify health issues, which allows the doctor to save time in their assessment. Overall, wearable technology improves healthcare professionals’ accuracy and diagnoses. This technology will be especially important for an aging population for whom remaining independent safely at home is a priority.
3. Better Patient Care
The growing technological presence in the healthcare industry has led to a rise in demand from patients. With doctors able to take on more patients, it can be challenging to give each patient the same amount of care they need. Sina Bari MD and many other doctors have demanded more efficient technology to help manage patient care. To this end, applications that record real-time patient data have been developed to share vital signs and other critical data on one database. These databases are then analyzed for trends that can support clinicians to make decisions in a busy practice. Again, this advancement gives doctors more time to focus on the patient.
Doctors and Technology: Working Hand In Hand
Healthcare and technology have been known to influence each other throughout the years, but one may tend to think that technology controls healthcare the most. However, in reality, doctors consistently demand more from technology and expect advancements to improve their practice. Without the diligent hand of doctors like Sina Bari MD, many technological advances present in our current society would not be here.
