Salmon Region waters to be stocked with trout in October

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock 2,000 trout in the 10-12 inch range at four area waters in October.

Stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

For more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.

