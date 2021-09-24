Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of September 27

09/24/2021 ​Maintenance Schedule for the week of September 27, 2021. State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity RT 56 SR 56 Brush Valley Twp. Side Dozing RT 119 SR 119 Center Twp. Side Dozing RT 119 SR 119 E. Mahoning, Rayne Twp. Patching RT 217 SR 217 Burrell, Blacklick Twp. Sealcoat RT 403 SR 403 Cherryhill Twp. Patching RT 954 SR 954 White Twp. Patching RT 2017 Palmerton Rd. Burrell Twp. Sealcoat RT 2020 Camerons Rd. Brush Valley, Buffington Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 2021 Ridge Rd. Buffington Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 2024 E., W. Philadelphia St E. Wheatfield twp. Sealcoat RT 3007 Newport Rd. Conemaugh Twp. Pipe Replacement RT 3008 Thompson Rd. Blacklick Twp. Pipe Replacement RT 4001 Five Points Rd. Armstrong, Washington Twp. Bridge Repair RT 4006 Five Points Rd. Washington Twp. Flushing RT 4011 Davis Rd. Rayne Twp. Flushing RT 4021 Dayton Rd. W. Mahoning Twp. Patching RT 4021 Barnard Rd. W. Mahoning Twp. Patching RT 4025 Valier Dr. N. Mahoning Twp. Patching County Wide County Wide County Wide Sign Replacement/Repair 3 Digit State Routes SR 056, 110, 119 286, 422, 954 County Wide Mowing For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.