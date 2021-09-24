Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of September 27
09/24/2021
Maintenance Schedule for the week of September 27, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|RT 56
|SR 56
|Brush Valley Twp.
|Side Dozing
|RT 119
|SR 119
|Center Twp.
|Side Dozing
|RT 119
|SR 119
|E. Mahoning, Rayne Twp.
|Patching
|RT 217
|SR 217
|Burrell, Blacklick Twp.
|Sealcoat
|RT 403
|SR 403
|Cherryhill Twp.
|Patching
|RT 954
|SR 954
|White Twp.
|Patching
|RT 2017
|Palmerton Rd.
|Burrell Twp.
|Sealcoat
|RT 2020
|Camerons Rd.
|Brush Valley, Buffington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 2021
|Ridge Rd.
|Buffington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 2024
|E., W. Philadelphia St
|E. Wheatfield twp.
|Sealcoat
|RT 3007
|Newport Rd.
|Conemaugh Twp.
|Pipe Replacement
|RT 3008
|Thompson Rd.
|Blacklick Twp.
|Pipe Replacement
|RT 4001
|Five Points Rd.
|Armstrong, Washington Twp.
|Bridge Repair
|RT 4006
|Five Points Rd.
|Washington Twp.
|Flushing
|RT 4011
|Davis Rd.
|Rayne Twp.
|Flushing
|RT 4021
|Dayton Rd.
|W. Mahoning Twp.
|Patching
|RT 4021
|Barnard Rd.
|W. Mahoning Twp.
|Patching
|RT 4025
|Valier Dr.
|N. Mahoning Twp.
|Patching
|County Wide
|County Wide
|County Wide
|Sign Replacement/Repair
|3 Digit State Routes
|SR 056, 110, 119 286, 422, 954
|County Wide
|Mowing
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.