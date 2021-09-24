Route 2017 Greenock Buena Vista Road Restrictions Next Week in Elizabeth Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing sidewalk removal work on Greenock Buena Vista Road (Route 2017) in in Elizabeth Township, Allegheny County will occur Monday through Friday, September 27-October 1 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic on Greenock Buena Vista Road between Henderson Road and Wildcat Road will occur from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Crews will sidewalk removal, concrete and masonry repairs, and guiderail installation work. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

