Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,208 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol without a License Offenses: 1900 Block of Fairview Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announced arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the 1900 Block of Fairview Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 3:43 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers. During the investigation, two firearms were recovered.

 

On Thursday, September 23, 2021, 20 year-old Tyrone Hawkins, of Southeast, DC and 23 year-old Broadus Clint, of District Heights, MD, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol without a License.

You just read:

Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol without a License Offenses: 1900 Block of Fairview Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.