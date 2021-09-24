Missouri Attorney General Seeks Court Order to Force Biden Administration to Reimplement the “Remain in Mexico” Policy

Sep 24, 2021, 15:44 PM by AG Schmitt

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt yesterday filed a motion to enforce a permanent injunction and for expedited discovery, which seeks a court order from the District Court to compel the Biden Administration to reimplement the Migrant Protection Protocols, or “Remain in Mexico” Policy.