Legislators, judges, court staff honored for advancing administration of justice in Missouri

24 September 2021

ST. LOUIS – At an annual ceremony honoring service to Missouri and the state’s judiciary, eight legislators, four judges and two court staff were honored for their contributions to protecting and improving the effective administration of justice in Missouri. The ceremony was held Thursday morning, September 23, 2021, as part of the annual meeting of the Judicial Conference of Missouri, the organization of all the state’s judges, in St. Louis.

The Judicial Conference recognized eight legislators for their efforts to protect and promote a fair, efficient and independent judiciary:

Senator Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby

Senator Lincoln Hough, R- Springfield

Senator Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis

Senator Barbara Washington, D-Kansas City

Senator Bill White, R-Joplin

Representative Bruce DeGroot, R-Ellisville

Representative Dean Plocher, R-St. Louis

Representative Rudy Veit, R-Wardsville

Chief Justice Paul Wilson presented five chief justice awards “to recognize individuals who serve diligently and with integrity, lead by example, and provide the citizens of Missouri with the quality of justice they demand and deserve.”

Receiving the civic education award was Joseph L. Goff Jr., former associate circuit judge in St. Francois County (in the 24th Judicial Circuit) and vice chair of the Supreme Court of Missouri’s civic education committee. Goff recently left the bench to return to private practice and now serves as a partner at Armstrong Teasdale LLP in St. Louis.

Wilson awarded the Honorable Clifford Ahrens Excellence in Technical Advancements Award to St. Louis County Circuit Clerk Joan Gilmer, noting she “has worked tirelessly in support of court automation, taking on tough situations with a warm smile and unflappable demeanor. A member of the statutory Missouri Court Automation Committee for more than 13 years, Gilmer led her office in piloting the new Show-Me Courts case management system as well as use of electronic warrants, helping improve new functionalities so they can be implemented statewide.

Receiving the appellate judicial excellence award was Judge Don E. Burrell Jr. of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District. Wilson said Burrell “personifies dedication to the rule of law” and “demonstrates that dedication applying the law to the facts fairly and predictably, regardless of the parties, the interests at stake, or any personal preference.” Appointed to the appeals court in 2008, Burrell previously served a decade as a circuit judge in the 31st Judicial Circuit (Greene County).

Wilson presented the next award – honoring judicial excellence by either an associate circuit judge or commissioner – to Jerri Zhang, former probate commissioner in Jackson County. Wilson noted Zhang handled cases that are “complex, emotional and concern the safety of citizens in our community” – including high-volume dockets, contested bench trials and estate administration motions, reviewing an average of 500 case filings each month – and praised Zhang for applying the law in each case “with the respect and compassion that each party deserves.” Zhang served as deputy probate commissioner from 2016 to February 2020, when she was appointed probate commissioner. She was appointed two weeks ago as a circuit judge in the 16th Judicial Circuit (Jackson County).

Receiving the award for excellence as a circuit judge was Judge Ellen “Nellie” Ribaudo, from the 21st Judicial Circuit (St. Louis County), noting she “is greatly respected by, and has the confidence of, the bench and bar” and “strives to make the courts accessible to all.” Wilson said Ribaudo “led the 21st circuit through the pandemic, overseeing the prioritization of a backlogged criminal docket and being the first to resume criminal jury trials in April of this year.” Ribaudo served as an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County from 2009 to 2015, when she was appointed as a circuit judge.

In addition, Wilson gave a special award for advancing the administration of justice to Becky Connell, who for the last 20 years of her 26-year career with the state courts has been responsible for coordinating the transfer of judicial personnel outside their home circuit or appellate district as necessary to cover recusals or other unavailability of local judges to hear cases. Noting she is “highly skilled at finding the right fit for a transfer,” Wilson praised Connell’s “meticulous attention to detail and high level of diplomacy.”

Wilson also recognized St. Louis attorney John Ritter, Gunn outgoing president of The Missouri Bar, for his leadership in increasing the retention of diverse lawyers in the profession and in promoting the health and well-being of all Missouri lawyers. Gunn then presented the Theodore McMillian Judicial Excellence Award to Supreme Court of Missouri Judge George W. Draper III; Patricia Joyce, retired presiding judge of the 19th Judicial Circuit (Cole County); and Roger M. Prokes, presiding judge of the 4th Judicial Circuit (Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties).

