Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling select whole and sliced Apple and Cherry Pies from five stores in the Mid-Atlantic Region because they contain undeclared milk and egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The affected products were sold at the below Whole Foods Market locations:

316 Kentlands Blvd., Gaithersburg, MD

175 N Pottstown Pike, Exton, PA

2101 Pennsylvania Ave., Philadelphia, PA

1111 North Bethlehem Pike, Springhouse, PA

1700 Duke St., Alexandria, VA

The products were located in the bakery department and were packaged whole and by the slice with Whole Foods Market scale labels. The affected products can be identified by the following information:

Product Product PLU Code Sell By Dates Dates Available for Purchase Apple Pie (whole, by the slice) 33404 74272 74259 9/14/2021 – 9/27/2021 9/9/21 – 9/22/21 Cherry Pie (whole, by the slice) 74874 74401 33405 9/20/2021 – 9/27/2021 9/15/21-9/22/21

All affected product has been removed from store shelves and no allergic reactions have been reported to date. The mislabeling issue was discovered by a Whole Foods Market team member after inspecting the ingredients on the scale label.

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Customers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 daily between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 12:00 a.m. CST.