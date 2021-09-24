Inslee appoints Indu Thomas to Thurston County Superior Court

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Indu Thomas to the Thurston County Superior Court today. She will fill a newly created position on the court effective November 1st.

Since 2007, Thomas has served as a Thurston County Superior Court Commissioner, presiding over family and juvenile court matters. Before coming to the bench, Commissioner Thomas worked as staff counsel for the Washington State Senate and prior to that as an assistant attorney general handling mental health and juvenile litigation.

Thomas is deeply involved in the Thurston County community. Since 2003, she has been a board member and honorary board member of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Washington. She has also been a board member with Find Your Future, a civic organization devoted to career exploration for high school students, since 201

“For well over a decade, Indu has built a reputation as an outstanding jurist in her role as a Thurston County Superior Court Commissioner,” Inslee said. “With this robust experience, I expect her to be well prepared to transition to the Superior Court bench.”

Thomas earned her bachelor’s degree at Case Western Reserve University and her law degree at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.