Buy Now Pay Later Market Estimated to Attain $3.98 Trillion By 2030 at 45.7% CAGR | Business Development Strategies
Affordable and convenient payment service of buy now pay later platforms and growth in e-commerce industry across the globe drives the buy now pay later market growth”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Buy Now Pay Later Market By Channel (Online and POS), Application (Retail Goods, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Wellness, Automotive, Home Improvement and Others), and End User (Generation X, Generation Z/Millennials and Baby Boomers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030".
— Vivek Karmalkar
The main purpose of buy now pay later is to eliminate the need to make payment for items at the buying time. In addition, numerous benefits provided by buy now pay later include, high security, hassle free transaction, faster transaction processing speed and others. Furthermore, rise in penetration of online payment across the globe and growth in the e-commerce industry in emerging countries are the major factors driving the buy now pay later market growth.
The market report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the present market aspects, estimations, assessments, revolving scenarios, and dynamic forces of the industry from 2019 to 2028. An extensive study of the aspects that drive and curtail the market growth is also demonstrated. The wide-ranging assessment of the market size and its proper breakdown help determine the dominant market opportunities.
The major countries in each region are portrayed according to the chunk of revenue they have. The major market players in the industry are outlined, and their plans & strategies are examined thoroughly, that ideate the competitive outlook of the buy now pay later market.
The market report covers the regions such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report also presents a comprehensive scenario of the market in each jurisdiction.
The frontrunners in the global buy now pay later market are studied in this report. These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prop up their stand in the industry. The key players operating in the global buy now pay later industry include Affirm Holdings Inc., Afterpay, Klarna Bank AB, Laybuy Group Holdings Limited, PayPal Holdings Inc., Payl8r (Social Money Ltd.), Perpay, Quadpay, Sezzle and Splitit.
The report offers detailed information regarding major end-users and annual forecasts from 2019 to 2028. In addition, it presents revenue forecasts for each year along with sales and sales growth of the market. The forecasts are offered by a thorough study of the market by proficient analysts concerning geographical assessment of the market. These forecasts are beneficial to gain deep insight on the future prospects of the industry.
Key Benefits of the Report:
1. This study gives out an edifying illustration of the global buy now pay later market along with the contemporary trends and future assessments to support the investment takes.
2. The market report, furthermore, presents statistics in regards to key drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities coupled with an all-inclusive analysis of the market revenue.
3. The current market is thoroughly assessed from 2019 to 2028 to accentuate the global buy now pay later market growth scenario. This analytical pattern displays the assertiveness of the market by analyzing several parameters including pressures from alternatives, power of the suppliers, and choice of the buyers operating in the industry.
4. The report doles out an explicit market study based on economic strength and how the global competition will take proper form in the near future.
Major Offering of the Report:
1. Top impacting factors: An extensive study of the driving factors, imminent opportunities, and challenges.
2. Current drifts & trends: A thorough analysis of the recent market trends and forecasts for the next few years to lay hold of a tactical, premeditated decision.
3. Segmental inquiry: A pervasive analysis of each segment and growth factors along with growth rate estimation.
4. Geographical analysis: Detailed discernments on the market potential across each province to allow the market players to make the most out of the market opportunities.
5. Competitive scenario: An extensive analysis of frontrunners active in the industry.
Questions Answered in the Buy Now Pay Later Market Research Report:
1. Which are the leading players active in the global buy now pay later market?
2. What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the global buy now pay later market size?
3. How the current buy now pay later market trends that would influence the industry in next few years?
4. What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the global market?
5. What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?
Buy Now Pay Later Market Key Segments:
By Channel:
1. Online Channel
2. POS Channel
By Application:
1. Retail Goods
2. Media & Entertainment
3. Healthcare & Wellness
4. Automotive
5. Home Improvement
6. Others
By End User:
1. Generation X
2. Generation Z/Millennials
3. Baby Boomers
By Region:
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. LAMEA
