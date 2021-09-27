Sina Bari MD Cites 3 Primary Uses of Natural Language Processing in Medicine
Sina Bari MD Cited 3 Primary Uses of Natural Language Processing in MedicineOAKLAND, CA, USA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sina Bari MD continues to make remarkable contributions to artificial intelligence (AI) and medical science. His love of computer science and surgery fostered his ability to bridge the two worlds, leading to innovation and improved health outcomes. His past accomplishments, as well as his recent work as Director of Medical AI, have made him a prominent figure among surgeons who seek to improve their craft on technological frontiers.
There is a myriad of benefits to using AI in medical spaces, as their ability to continuously learn rapidly improves healthcare facilities. Better systemic function and analysis and more precise instruments are among the many advantages of AI’s presence in medicine. As natural language processing (NLP) routinely upgrades, the unparalleled significance of machine learning in medicine is increasingly apparent.
What Is Natural Language Processing?
NLP is a branch of AI that aims to enable the identification of human speech patterns and nuance in machine learning. Utilizing a rule-based model of human language, AI software is able to understand vocal ambiguities in syntax and connotation. By employing algorithms, the systems learn to interact with the users. The system is then able to convert input into computable data.
Common in a plethora of popular platforms, NLP is present in many places people may not know. From voice assistive technology to email spam detection software, machines are adapting to better understand operator intention and, ultimately, provide more accurate results. When used in the field of medicine, the NLP has the potential to improve patient care and outcomes. Sina Bari MD encourages the use of NLP tools in medicine, given its many benefits for doctors and patients alike.
Perpetually evolving improvements in AI give medical professionals the ability to perfect their techniques, reduce the onus of additional administrative tasks and enhance patients’ online experience.
1. NLP Improves Clerical and Administrative Operations
When healthcare professionals meet and consult with a patient, they chart the visit into the electronic health record systems (EHRs). Because these are generated using each provider’s personal notes, discrepancies and miscoding can make this information difficult for computer systems to assess. Sina Bari MD adds that NLP is able to convert the information into computable data, compare it across the secure EHR and potentially discover critical data in terms of morbidity.
2. NLP Enhances the Virtual Healthcare Experience for Patients
Just as NLP has improved the customer service experience for many eCommerce businesses, medical facilities stand to gain the same benefit, says Sina Bari MD. Chatbots are a common feature on numerous online platforms that allow users to get immediate attention. Patients receive access to a well-informed extension of AI that can effectively understand and answer their questions 24 hours a day, freeing up time for medical staff to complete other, equally important, tasks.
3. Creates More Accessibility and Accuracy for Physicians With Different Speech Patterns
Voice transcription technology has become more prominent, and NLP is helping to develop accuracy across vocal patterns and ambiguities. AI is learning to fill in the gaps of what traditional tools might overlook in day-to-day operations. Improved systems also allow physicians to spend more time on patients and communicate more efficiently.
With all of these benefits in mind, it’s clear to see that advanced NLP tools are highly beneficial for medical professionals, patients and the healthcare community at large. Sina Bari MD is eager to continue implementing innovative solutions like NLP into his future work in both technology and medicine.
