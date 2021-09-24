I-95, I-476 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing Operations in Philadelphia Region

09/24/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 95 and Interstate 476 are among several state highways to be restricted in Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties for resurfacing operations, as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Chester County

Sunday, September 26, through Friday, October 1, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled in both directions on U.S. 202 between the Route 100 overpass and the U.S. 30/Frazer Interchange in West Goshen, East Goshen, and West Whiteland townships for micro surfacing operations.

Delaware County

Sunday, September 26, through Friday, October 1, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-476 between the U.S. 1 and Interstate 76 interchanges in Lower Merion Township and West Conshohocken Borough in

Montgomery County and Radnor, Haverford and Marple townships in Delaware County for micro surfacing operations; and

Monday, September 27, through Friday, October 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Bishop Hollow Road between Gradyville Road and Hempstead Road in Newtown Township for high friction surface treatment operations.

Montgomery County

• Monday, September 27, through Friday, October 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Neiffer Road between Game Farm Road and Route 73 (Big Road) in Upper Frederick, Lower Frederick, and Limerick townships for milling and paving operations.

Philadelphia

Monday, September 27, through Friday, October 1, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 232 (Oxford Avenue) between Oxford Circle and the Montgomery County line for paving operations; and

Tuesday, September 28, through Friday, October 1, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled in both directions on Interstate 95 between the Academy Road and Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) interchanges for milling operations.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

