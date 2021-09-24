I-95 Among Several State Highways Restricted for Bridge, Sign Inspections in Bucks, Philadelphia, Montgomery Counties

09/24/2021

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95 is among several state highways to be restricted in Bucks, Philadelphia, and Montgomery counties for bridge and overhead sign inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, September 27, through Wednesday, September 29, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-95 between the Interstate 276 and the Route 132 (Street Road) interchanges in Bristol Township, Bucks County for overhead sign inspection;

Monday, September 27, through Wednesday, September 29, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-95 between the I-276 and the Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) interchanges in Middletown Township, Bucks County for overhead sign inspection;

Monday, September 27, through Friday, October 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the northbound deck on the I-95 Girard Point Bridge between the Enterprise Avenue and Broad Street interchanges in Philadelphia for bridge inspection; and

Tuesday, September 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled in both directions on Chemical Road between Ridge Pike and Gallagher Road in Plymouth Meeting Township, Montgomery County for bridge inspection.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges and overhead signs at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

