Custom Computer Specialists Receives Large Business Achievement Award from the HIA-LI
Winners were announced during the HIA-LI Annual Business Achievement Awards on Tuesday, September 21, 2021
It is because of the dedication and hard work of everyone at Custom that we received this prestigious award.”HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Computer Specialists, Inc. (“Custom”), a leading IT services provider, is pleased to announce that it has received the Large Business Achievement Award at the Business Achievement Awards competition conducted by HIA-LI, the recognized voice for business on Long Island. The awards ceremony was held at The Radisson in Hauppauge on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
— Gregory G. Galdi
“Custom Computer Specialists is honored to have been awarded the Large Business Achievement Award by the HIA-LI,” said Gregory G. Galdi, President and CEO of Custom. “The HIA-LI Business Achievement Awards are among the most prestigious honors awarded to outstanding Long Island-based businesses and it is because of the dedication and hard work of everyone at Custom that we received this prestigious award. For nearly two decades, HIA-LI has recognized the best of the best business on Long Island and Custom is proud to be among those recognized.”
“HIA-LI is pleased to award Custom in the Large Business category of our Business Achievement Awards competition,” said Terri Alessi-Miceli, President & CEO of HIA-LI. “Our award recipients represent some of the highest performing and best run companies on Long Island and in the world. Custom has received this award in recognition of their achievements in industry leadership, creativity, successful business operations, corporate vision, and other characteristics vital to developing and growing a winning organization.”
In choosing the winner, the selection committee considered multiple factors. The award criteria include:
• Positive employer/employee relations
• Commitment to the growth or betterment of the Long Island business community
• Revenue and profitability trends over the last three years
• Three to five year vision for the company's future
Additional criteria that were considered include:
• Recent outstanding accomplishments
• Technical innovation or innovative processes
• Expansion into new markets
• Industry leadership
• Overcoming adversity
Those interested in being considered for future awards, should contact Anthony Forgione, HIA-LI Director of Business Development, at aforgione@hia-li.org or 631-543-5355.
About HIA-LI
HIA-LI helps Long Island businesses prosper. For over 42 years, we have been the recognized voice for business on Long Island and a powerful force and economic engine for regional development. We provide a forum for business leaders to network, problem solve and obtain advice on critical issues facing their businesses. Our member companies represent tens of thousands of business professionals. We’re headquartered in and support one of the largest industrial parks in the United States. HIA-LI programs and events promote strategic partnerships, targeted networking, information sharing and business advocacy. Members benefit from our committees, educational programs, career resources, research capabilities, mentoring opportunities, and business advisory services. For more information, visit http://www.hia-li.org or call 631-543-5355.
About Custom Computer Specialists, Inc.
Founded in 1979, Custom Computer Specialists is a leading technology solution provider to public and private sector clients throughout the Northeast. Custom’s unique combination of privately owned flexibility and extensive IT capability empowers it to create client-centric solutions that deliver expected results.
