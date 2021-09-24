More about Local Drug Organization Dismantled Following Several Arrests in Wayne County, Georgia

Wayne County, GA (September 24, 2021) – On Thursday, September 23, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO), Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, and Jesup Police Department executed arrest warrants on drug defendants in Wayne County. Arrested were:

Timothy Wayne Mallard, 56, of Jesup, Georgia, charged with Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (Heroin), Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony, Possession of Drug Related Objects. Additional Charges: Illegal Use of Communication Facility, and Conspiracy to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

Richard Blake Johnson, 37, of Screven, Georgia, charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony, Illegal Use of Communication Facility, and Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance (Heroin)

Bryan Jerry Overstreet, 47, of Odum, Georgia, charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, Illegal Use of Communication Facility, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Related Objects

Danny Clifton Surrency, 43, of Jesup, Georgia, charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and Illegal Use of Communication Facility

Forrest Wade Thompson, 52, of Jesup, Georgia, charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

Mark Goodwine, 36, of Jesup, Georgia, charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

Arrest still outstanding: James Henry McReady, 51, of Screven, Georgia, charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, and Illegal Use of Communication Facility.

In September of 2019, the GBI SRDEO and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into the illegal distribution of heroin in the Wayne County, Georgia, area. Subsequently, the Jesup Police Department joined the investigation. On Thursday, March 12, 2020, a search warrant was executed at Timothy Wayne Mallard’s residence, 115 Pump Road in Jesup, Wayne County, Georgia. Mallard was arrested at that time and charged with the Sale of Heroin, Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime, and Possession of Drug Related Objects. Following Mallard’s arrest, the investigation continued resulting in a local drug organization being dismantled.

This investigation was conducted to make an impact on the current street level drug distribution within Wayne County and promote a safer place for productive citizens. GBI -SRDEO would like to thank the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this investigation. SRDEO, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, and Jesup Police Department ask for your help. If you have information related to drug activity, please call the Wayne County Sheriff’s office at (912) 427-5970, Jesup Police Department at (912) 437-1300, or GBI-SRDEO at (912) 685-5345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. All tips are welcome, but keep in mind detailed information is needed in order to act.

SRDEO covers a 39-county area in southeast Georgia.