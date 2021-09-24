What To Do After The 2021 Flooding In New Jersey
EINPresswire.com/ -- Flooding is a big problem for many homes and businesses in the United States. If you’re one of those unlucky people who just got flooded, it’s important to know what to do next.
This blog post will go over 6 steps that you can take after flooding occurs:
1. Remove All Wet Materials From The Area
By removing wet materials, you will help to prevent mold and mildew from growing. Using fans or dehumidifiers is the best way to dry out a flooded area as quickly as possible. When removing wet materials, it’s important not to touch any electrical outlets with your bare hands. Doing so can cause electrocution if any live wires are lying around.
2. Disinfect Your Floors With A Bleach And Water Solution
After removing all wet materials lying around in your place, the next thing you need to do is disinfect your floors with a bleach and water solution. The bleach will kill all the germs and odor that was left behind by flooding. Make sure you wear gloves when using this solution to avoid any skin irritation or allergies.
3. Clean Up Any Mud Or Dirt That Got Tracked In From Outside
Clean up any mud or dirt that got tracked in from outside. After disinfecting your floors, it is important to clean up any mud or dirt that might have gotten inside your house that was brought upon by the flood. You can use paper towels or a wet vacuum to clean up any mud that might have gotten inside the house.
4. Dry Out The Flooded Area As Quickly As Possible, Preferably With Fans Or Dehumidifiers
The next thing you need to do is make sure the place where your water damage occurred gets dried out and cleaned completely by using either a fan or a dehumidifier. This is to avoid any long-term damage if the area does not get dried out quickly enough.
Drying out the flooded area as quickly as possible, preferably with fans or dehumidifiers, will ensure no further water damage occurs, and you can prevent problems from arising in the future.
5. Get Rid Of Anything That Is Ruined By Water Damage
It is a good idea to dispose of anything that was ruined by the water damage. This includes clothes, furniture, electronics, and more. By disposing of these items yourself instead of waiting for your insurance company to do it, you essentially save money on a claim that would have been made otherwise. In addition, this will reduce any extra costs or problems that may arise from having damaged equipment in your home after flooding.
6. Call Junkin’ Irishman!
If you need help getting your junk or clutter cleaned up and need professionals to help you clean your home from floods, call Junkin Irishman! Our team will handle all of your junk, such as old furniture, clutter, broken electronics, and much more! To learn more about our services, visit our site at www.junkinirishman.com or give us a call at 973-879-7071.
Jim McKinney
