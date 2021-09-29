LOVE ENDURES FOR UNHOUSED COUPLE: FROM POOR HEALTH TO HOUSING STABILITY
Charlotte North (62), and Kevin Campbell (52) sitting in the courtyard of HomeFirst Services' Rue Ferrari Emergency Interim Housing
SUPERVISOR CINDY CHAVEZ TO OFFICIATE COMMITMENT CEREMONY AND CELEBRATION AT RUE FERRARI- HOMEFIRST SERVICES EMERGENCY INTERIM HOUSINGSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HomeFirst Services, a leader in ending homelessness in Santa Clara County, is hosting a commitment ceremony for one special couple at Rue Ferrari, one of the Emergency Interim Housing (EIH) facilities.
Charlotte North (62) knew “he was the one” the moment she laid eyes on him over 30 years ago in a small pub in England, where she first met Kevin Campbell (52). And while this couple is currently unhoused, they are a tribute to how love can endure and plan to pledge their love and commitment to each other in a small ceremony on September 29th in San Jose.
Charlotte and Kevin have some deep stories between them and their twenty-five year history. The couple have endured health scares, news of terminal illness, and the experience of being unhoused, but continue to find joy in each day. The couple began their journey with HomeFirst Services through the Boccardo Reception Center emergency shelter. Charlotte and Kevin were later eligible for the motel voucher program, part of the widespread effort to protect residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Working with their case manager, they were among the first residents to move into HomeFirst Services' most recent transitional housing site, Rue Ferrari EIH.
The new EIH site will be a vital step on the path to permanent housing for adults like Charlotte and Kevin, currently unhoused and thus vulnerable to the COVID pandemic. HomeFirst uses the “Housing First” model which is a nationally recognized evidence-based strategy. At the core of "Housing First" is the effort to ultimately get people off the street and into housing, then partnering with each person to address other critical needs.
Rue Ferrari is operated by a full team of HomeFirst staff which work closely with each program participant to strengthen and build life skills, address mental and physical health needs, all within a small community of private and shared spaces. The site at Rue Ferrari can house up to 120 single adults and couples, with each unit equipped with a private restroom and shower. Rue Ferrari also offers participants community space with a kitchen, laundry facilities, computer lab, dog run, picnic benches, and a garden area.
Charlotte and Kevin share similar stories to how they became unhoused. Charlotte currently is alive one year after her predicted life expectancy, and continues to have hope and love. She proposed to Kevin in July 2021. They are expressing their love through a commitment ceremony, officiated by Supervisor Cindy Chavez.
Looking ahead, the couple will continue working with their case manager to plan the transition from Emergency Interim Housing towards securing permanent housing. They are filled with excitement by thoughts of moving into this next phase of life together.
Kevin and Charlotte hope others will be inspired by their story and “apply themselves” for greatness. After all, HomeFirst Services meets all of its participants where they are, and provides resources to break down barriers, and fill in the gaps to getting housed and staying housed.
Love, hope, and a cake to celebrate. Love wins today.
About HomeFirst Services
HomeFirst™ Services is a leading provider of services, shelter, and housing opportunities to the homeless and those at risk of homelessness in Santa Clara County. The organization serves more than 6,000 adults, veterans, families, and youth each year at nine locations, including the Boccardo Reception Center, the county's largest homeless services center. With 40 years of experience, they've learned that everyone has the potential to get housed and stay housed. HomeFirst Services is relentlessly focused on eliminating barriers to housing and creating stability for everyone they serve.
