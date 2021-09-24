Graph Database Market Size Worth USD 7.39 Billion at CAGR of 25.8%, By 2027 – Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Graph Database Market Size – USD 1.17 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 25.8%, Market Trends – Enormous growth in the big data and data producerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Massive growth in the big data and requirement of data relationship and instant recommendation of co-related data sets.
The Global Graph Database Market is forecast to reach USD 7.39 Billion by 2027. The growing importance of understanding & managing the big data and fostering enterprise-wide data to turn it into a meaningful insight so that actionable steps can be taken on time to sustain a competitive landscape. Object oriented visualization, real-time big data update with simultaneous supporting queries, powerful recursive network of data, advanced problem solving capabilities, and exhibiting constant performance in real-time of the data size growth are some of the key factors that have been increased the usability of the graph databases amongst the end-use verticals.
Operation management in IT and networking companies, instant recommendation engines, risk investigation & fraud detection, identity management, master data management, catalog management, access management, data relationship management and others have some of the most relevant use-cases of graph database. Starting from the global conglomerates to up till the start-ups and even the non-profit organizations are consistently making use of the graph databases to find unprecedented insights to carry out target marketing and set a persistent competitions and also use of numerous case studies to predict the best possible outcome.
This ever growing need to efficiently store & process the highly connected big data has resulted in a common interest in the proper database relationship management. With the help of graph database, nodes & relationships of the data sets have proved its necessity to be as much valuable as the data itself. Enterprise finds the data relationships are extremely important is easily discoverable, and upon easy matching of the relationships, it makes quite easier to make associations & form theories about the available data. A graph database is capable of transforming the complex cobweb of dynamic data or big data into a precisely distinguished and meaningful relationships that help deliver real-time insights and help undergo immediate actions.
Key participants include IBM, TIBCO Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, Neo4j, OrientDB, OpenLink Software, DataStax, Inc., and TigerGraph, among others.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3014
Further key findings from the report suggest
• In November 2019, Neo4j, Inc., launched Aura, a fully managed cloud database that will run on Google cloud platform. The new development with Google cloud and developer-first approach by the company make Aura a highly demanded position in the market.
• In June 2019, data.world, Inc., a US based company Graph Database & data analysis company announced its acquisition of Capsenta, Inc., a data virtualization company in order to enable businesses to securely able to access, view, relate and work with on-premises databases in the cloud.
• Many data experts have estimated that nearly 70 percent of the data generated from the customers’ end remains unknown and unserviceable. Analytical insights would have been quite faster if only the relations and nodes of the data could be studied in real-time. That is where the graph database helps many business verticals providing with a super simplified analytical relationship to the vast big data and help derive faster and accurate insights.
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/graph-database-market
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Graph Database market on the basis of application, deployment mode, type, end-use verticals, and region:
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)
Consumer Analytics
Deep Learning
Regulatory Compliance
Recommendation Engines
Identity & Access Management
Fraud Detection
Supply Chain Management
Others
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)
Cloud
On-premises
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)
Resource Description Framework
Property Graph
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)
BFSI
Retail & E-Commerce
IT & Telecommunication
Transportation & Logistics
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3014
Frequently asked questions addressed in the report:
What is the forecast size and revenue CAGR of the global Graph Database market?
What are the major factors driving the growth of the global Graph Database market?
What are the latest trends influencing market growth?
What are the imminent risks and challenges expected to hamper industry growth?
Which are the top companies operating in the global Graph Database market?
Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.
Browse More Reports:
Voice Coil Motor Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/voice-coil-motor-market
Aircraft Switches Market- https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aircraft-switches-market
Data Logger Market- https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/data-logger-market
Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market- https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/gallium-nitride-semiconductor-devices-market
Wi-Fi MCU Market- https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/wi-fi-mcu-market
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+1 2127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn