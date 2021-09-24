Supervisor of Voter Registration Jeff Elrod Named to SAGE Class of 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, September 24, 2021—MONTGOMERY, AL— We are pleased to announce that Supervisor of Voter Registration for the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, Jeff Elrod, has been accepted into the Staff Academy for Governmental Excellence (SAGE) Class of 2021. SAGE is a professional leadership development program for southern state legislative, judicial, executive, and agency staff.

Since joining the Secretary of State’s Office, Jeff has played an integral role in our state’s election administration and has proven to be an exemplary public servant with a true desire to serve the people of Alabama.

“We are very proud of Jeff and his efforts to improve the efficiencies and quality of service provided by the office of the Secretary of State,” Secretary of State John H. Merrill stated. “We know that he will represent our office and our state well in this very prestigious program.”

Jeff’s tireless and dedicated service was vital to our office’s success in the last election cycle. Several prominent national groups recognized Alabama as the gold standard for election administration due to its efforts during the 2020 Election Cycle. This outstanding accomplishment would not be possible without efficient and effective leaders like Jeff Elrod.

