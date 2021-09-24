William Lindemann Says These Things Are the Leading Causes of Chronic Pain
If you're worried about chronic pain, you need to check out these insights from William Lindemann.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know that roughly 50 million Americans suffer from chronic pain? Unfortunately, chronic pain can lower your quality of life and cause various problems. For example, you might skip playing with your kids or grandchildren due to sore knees, back pain, or whatever else. That’s why William Lindemann, a respected and experienced former chiropractor, is going to cover the most common causes of chronic pain.
“One thing I learned as a chiropractor is that there are far too many causes of chronic pain to list,” William Lindemann notes. “Still, by recognizing the most common causes, you can be proactive. One common cause is poor furniture that doesn’t provide ergonomic support.”
You might think that a day in bed will help your body rest and heal injuries. However, if your bed is too soft or doesn’t provide enough support, it could strain your back, limbs, and more. The wrong pillow could quickly pull out your neck as well.
Besides bedroom furniture, an unsupportive chair in your office or living room could cause chronic pain. While back pain is perhaps the most common ache, poor furniture could strain your shoulders, legs, and other parts of your body.
“Obesity also increases the risk of chronic pain,” William Lindemann points out. “Why? Your joints and muscles need to support more weight. Knee pain is an especially common threat for people who are overweight, but you may suffer aches elsewhere as well.”
Losing weight may relieve chronic pain. Staying in shape could also prevent pain from occurring in the first place. That said, the wrong exercises or workouts could actually result in chronic pain.
“Getting in shape is great, but you need to use the proper forms and techniques, or it could cause pain,” William Lindemann notes. “Rather than high impact exercises, like jogging on the road, consider swimming, which is easier on your joints.”
Before engaging in strenuous activities, like say a round of golf or tennis, it’s wise to stretch your body out. The right back, shoulder, and leg stretches could reduce the risk of you over-exerting yourself. You don’t have to avoid the physical activities you love, but you should take some precautions.
William Lindemann Explains How a Chiropractor Can Help With Chronic Pain
Unfortunately, you may still experience chronic pain even if you take steps to prevent it. Yet you don’t have to accept the pain. By working with the right medical professionals, you can manage your aches.
“A chiropractor can straighten out your back and body through physical therapy,” William Lindemann says. “This can reduce strain not just in your back and neck but elsewhere as well. Your chiropractor can also help you understand how important ergonomics is.”
Best of all, chiropractors don’t rely on expensive and potentially addictive pain medications. They don’t mask pain either but instead try to treat the underlying causes.
