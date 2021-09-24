Gov. Wolf: Nearly 700 New Jobs Coming to Western PA with Pharmacy Provider Expansion

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced that Express Med Pharmaceuticals, an innovative pharmacy and pharmacy provider, will expand its existing operations in Monaca. Express Med Pharmaceuticals will invest $8 million into the expansion, retaining 34 jobs and creating nearly 700 new, full-time jobs at its Beaver County facility. Express Med Pharmaceuticals was acquired by SelectQuote, Inc., and intends to expand its Center Township site which is home to inventory, process flow, staging, and shipping and receiving operations.

“This funding serves as an invaluable tool in Express Med Pharmaceuticals’ continued growth in the commonwealth and ability to serve their consumers for healthcare needs,” said Gov. Wolf. “With their latest investment into western Pennsylvania comes hundreds and hundreds of new jobs for the region and my administration is thrilled to witness the new opportunities this expansion will bring to Monaca at a critical time in the state’s economic recovery.”

Founded in 1998 as Express Med Pharmacy Services, the company operated as a traditional mail order pharmacy. More recently, the company renamed itself Express Med Pharmaceuticals with an outward facing brand, my-medPak. The company developed an innovative pill pack solution that is customized to the unique needs of each patient, focusing on individual multi-dosages by day and time.

“It’s great to be able to partner with the state of Pennsylvania on the expansion of SelectRx (Express Med Pharmaceuticals) and to be able to create additional job opportunities in the state,” said Tim Danker, CEO of SelectQuote, Inc. “The expansion of SelectRx is an important part of the growth of SelectQuote and our healthcare services platform, Population Health.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $500,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $500,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers. The company has committed to investing $8 million into the project and creating 674 new jobs, many of which will be for remote Pennsylvania workers, over the next three years.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

