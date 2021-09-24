Wolf Administration Attends Ribbon Cutting for Renovated Historic Wilkinsburg Train Station

Wilkinsburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin joined the Wilkinsburg Community Development Corporation (WCDC), local legislators, project executives, and stakeholders today at the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the unveiling of the newly renovated Wilkinsburg Train Station.

“The Wilkinsburg Train Station project speaks to the deep roots this building has in this community, with residents as invested in its upgrades and success as developers and investors. This absolute transformation perfectly exemplifies the bridge between community and economic development,” said Sec. Davin. “We are thrilled to support this project and grateful for the commitment from WCDC and all of the project developers here today to bring new, productive life to a space that was formerly vacant for decades. This major investment into a historic landmark will bring new opportunities for business and job growth and recreation to residents and visitors alike.”

WCDC began efforts to preserve the building by securing a $1 million grant in 2016 and soon after, with massive community support for the restoration project, fundraised over $5 million through a grassroots capital campaign. The building underwent a thorough environmental and structural assessment to determine the full extent of decay and salvageability.

DCED has provided nearly $700,000 in additional funding through the department’s Keystone Communities Program (KCP), Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), and the Historic Preservation Tax Credit (HPTC) program to support the renovation project at the over 100-year-old train station. The project also received $372,030 in funding through the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s (CFA) Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) and $1.5 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

“Wilkinsburg is grateful for the tremendous support that PA DCED has committed to the Train Station Restoration,” said WCDC Executive Director Tracey Evans. “This is a great day for the community. The restoration of the Wilkinsburg Train Station is no longer just a symbol of Wilkinsburg’s past. Today, it is a symbol of Wilkinsburg’s future.”

The project has preserved the integrity of the historic train station’s architectural style and character while still providing highly adaptable interior spaces to allow for a broad range of future uses at the mixed-use commercial property, like breweries, restaurants, and office and retail space. It was a major priority for developers to save and restore the building to preserve as much historic integrity as possible while making necessary upgrades.

