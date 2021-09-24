Endotoxin Testing Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2028
Endotoxin Testing Market Size – USD 767.1 Million in 2020, Industry Growth - CAGR of 11.5%, Industry TrendsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the endotoxin testing Market has an estimated value of USD 767.1 Million in 2020 and with a CAGR of 11.5% is projected to reach USD 1,843.4 Million by 2028. Endotoxin monitoring takes place at various phases of the manufacturing and development of bulk lot release testing, raw material testing, and final product release testing. Endotoxin testing has its application in multiple industries such as medical devices, biopharmaceuticals, research, and pharmaceutical industry on a larger scale. Limulus Amebocyte Lysate assay is the preferred choice of endotoxin test used in the parenteral pharmaceuticals. A bacterial endotoxin test involves several processes, including analyses of the liquid sample or sample extract using Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL). Generally, LAL is a reagent that is made from horseshoe crab blood. In the presence of bacterial endotoxins, the lysate reacts to form a clot or causes a color change depending on the technique.
Tachypleus Amebocyte Lysate is one more approved test; however, it is only limited to Asia. The demand for biologics has triggered the need for more Limulus amebocyte lysate and Tachypleus amebocyte lysate testing in every industry. The rising demand for the endotoxins market is expected to propel the market growth in the near future as industry players are bringing in newer methods. For instance, techniques such as USP chromogenic method by Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC or the Endosafe-PTS test by Charles River Laboratories, Inc have been developed. Moreover, the industry is consolidating by acquiring companies’ expertise in proving the endotoxin test. For instance, in December 2016, Fujifilm agreed to acquire Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd. for USD 1.40 billion. The acquisition is expected to help Fujifilm in the field of regenerative medicine, contract development and manufacturing organization, and in-vitro diagnostics.
Availability of a wide range of products such as endotoxin detection & removal kits, endotoxin removal products, and low endotoxin recovery (LER) products will gain traction all over the world. Additionally, preference for animal-free tests is gaining popularity; new product launches along with increasing partnerships will drive the market growth successfully during the forecast period. However, less availability of advanced kits and instruments, strict regulations for medical devices, high investment for research, and affordability issues are the key factors limiting the market growth during the forecast period.
Key participants include
Lonza, Charles River, Associates Of Cape Cod, Inc., Fujifilm Wako Chemicals U.S.A. Corporation, Pacific BioLabs, Fuzhou Xinbei Biochemical Industrial Co., Ltd, Hyglos GmbH , Steris Laboratories, Avantor, Merck Millipore and Sigma-Aldrich, Nelson Labs, and Sartorius AG
Market Overview:
The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.
The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Endotoxin Testing market in these key regions.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• In June 2020, 4th Global Endotoxin Testing Summit was held in the USA which focused on the topics such as overcoming LER, future testing methods, conservation of the horseshoe crab and its impact on endotoxin testing.
• Collaborations of giant market players for expansion of product portfolio will further boost the market growth. For instance, in July 2013, Hyglos GmbH entered into a partnership with Bioclass S.r.l. for the sale of Hyglos endotoxin removal systems and endotoxin detection assays in Italy.
• Based on the product type, the endotoxin detection kits & reagents segment shows lucrative growth with increasing applications in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry due to its easy availability and accurate results
• North America to contribute maximum revenue share in the overall growth of the endotoxin testing market attributed to the presence of top manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada and swift approvals for advanced detection kits.
• The Asia Pacific is expected to show promising opportunities during the forecast period owing to rising awareness about endotoxin testing and its utilization in the emerging economies such as China and Japan. Surging population with chronic diseases & rise in the number of advanced healthcare settings, availability of branded endotoxin test kits and instruments/systems, and increasing healthcare spending in Brazil, China, Russia, India, Singapore, and Japan may contribute the growth of the market in the coming years.
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global Endotoxin Testing system market report based on the test methods, application, end use and region:
Test Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Gel-Clot Test
o Instrument
o Reagent/Kits
o Consumables & Accessories
• Turbidimetry Test Method
o Instrument
o Reagent/Kits
o Consumables & Accessories
• Chromogenic Test method
o Instrument
o Reagent/Kits
o Consumables & Accessories
• Rabbit Pyrogen Testing Method
o Instrument
o Reagent/Kits
o Consumables & Accessories
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Biopharmaceutical Raw Materials
• Parenteral Medicines
• Implantable Devices
• Tissue Culture Medium
• Thickening Agents
• Buffer & Chelating Agents
• Antioxidants & Reducing Agents
• Preservatives
• Bulking Agents
• Air Filters
• Bulk/Finished Products
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies
• Contract Research Organization (CRO)
• Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)
• Cell Banks
• Academic Research Institutes
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa (MEA)
