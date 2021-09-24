Grammy Nominated Kenny Dope and Wheeler del Torro Release New Song, ‘The Sun Will Shine (Kenny Dope Remix)’.

'The Sun Will Shine' Remix Artist Wheeler del Torro

'The Sun Will Shine' Shines Bright

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House music legends Kenny Dope and Wheeler del Torro are here with the remix of their new song ‘The Sun Will Shine Again.’ Released September 3rd, this song lights the dance floor on fire.

The original track, produced by Wheeler del Torro, proved to be a hit back in February. Then Kenny Dope, one half of Masters at Work, put his impressive spin on it. Influenced by a Latin - tinged beat accompanied by big chords, expressive xylophone stylings And plenty of irresistible syncopation. The buttery smooth vocals bring in the soul and help make this a timeless tune that will unite all dance floors.

This song is the sort of life-affirming, feel- good house sound the world needs to hear right now.

You can stream the song here, and check out Wheeler del Torro and Kenny Dope at their socials below!

Wheeler del Torro:

http://www.wheelerdeltorro.com

Kenny Dope:

https://www.instagram.com/djkennydope/