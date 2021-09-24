Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028
Reports And Data
Market Size – USD 364.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Growth in geriatric population.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) market is forecast to reach USD 588.6 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Intravascular ultrasound uses a probe or transducer to generate sound waves and produce images of blood vessels.
When the probe is used to evaluate the coronary arteries, intravascular ultrasound can show the entire artery wall and provide important information about the amount and type of plaque buildup, which helps in determining the risk for heart attack. Ultrasound has no known harmful effects as it does not use ionizing radiation, and can provide clear pictures of soft tissues that are not well seen on x-ray images.
An increase in the number of cosmetic procedures, a rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, and a surge in the number of surgeries among the aging population is driving the demand for the market. However, development in the non-invasive surgical technologies and intense competition among the manufacturers are expected to limit the growth of the market.
North America held the largest market share in the year 2020, owing to an extensive advancement in research and technology in the region. Improvements in the reimbursement scenario and increase in the surgical procedures are likely to propel the demand for the market in the region. High treatment efficacy standards are expected to augment the market in North American region.
Get a sample copy of the global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2504
Key participants include
Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Canon Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Mindray Medical, Fujifilm Corporation, Chison Medical Imaging Co. Ltd., Samsung Medison, Canon Medical Systems, and Boston Medical Corporation, among others.
Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• In the arteries, intravascular ultrasound is performed to see peripheral arteries of the coronary arteries and legs, although it can be used in any artery in the body. It is generally used in conjunction with catheter angiography to help in the diagnosis of peripheral artery disease, which is not seen clearly in the angiogram and to plan the size of stents which may need to be placed to keep the artery open.
• Virtual histology intravascular ultrasound is based on the spectral analysis of the raw backscattered intravascular ultrasound radiofrequency (IVUS-RF) data. It utilizes a mathematical autoregressive model and constructs tissue maps that classify plaque into four major tissue types (fibrous, fibro-fatty, necrotic core, and dense calcium). VH-IVUS clinical utility ranges from predicting high-risk plaques for patients undergoing coronary angiography to predicting adverse events post percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).
• Hospitals dominated the market owing to large footfall in the facility. Hospitals install medical imaging equipment as it can be a major source of profits from outpatients. Most of the more prominent hospitals have their own medical imaging facilities. However, medical imaging facilities require space, investment, skilled professionals, and high maintenance costs. Hospitals prefer partnering with diagnostic centers for medical imaging facilities to save cost.
• Europe held the second-largest market share in the year 2020. The availability of modern healthcare facilities and rise in surgery procedures will encourage market growth in the region. Growth in the geriatric population is also a factor for the growth of the market.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2504
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market on the basis of modality, products, end-users, and region:
Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Virtual Histology IVUS
• IMAP
• Integrated Backscatter IVUS
Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Accessories
• Consoles
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Hospitals
• Diagnostic Centers
• Academic And Research Institutes
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• MEA
• Latin America
Major Highlights of the Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Report:
• The Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.
• The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.
• The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.
• The report analyzes the Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market presence across major regions of the world.
• It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.
• The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.
• It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2504
Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.
Read More Reports:-
Healthcare Temperature Monitoring Devices Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/healthcare-temperature-monitoring-devices-market
Fitness App Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fitness-app-market
Retinal Prosthesis Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/retinal-prosthesis-market
Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/respiratory-protective-equipment-rpe-market
Filter Integrity Test Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/filter-integrity-test-market
Metamizole Magnesium Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/metamizole-magnesium-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+18008193052 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn