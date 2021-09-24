Mattress Warehouse Brings Quality Sleep to the Fayetteville Cross Creek Area
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattress Warehouse (sleephappens.com) is happy to announce the addition of its latest store in Fayetteville, NC.
The new store, located at 575 Cross Creek Mall, is open seven days a week and ready to help the residents of Fayetteville get their best night's sleep.
While many retailers are facing supply chain issues and significant delivery delays, Mattress Warehouse is confident in its inventory levels, offering next-day delivery to its customers.
Mattress Warehouse brings a fresh perspective on mattress shopping with the goal of helping residents of Fayetteville be their best through a good night’s sleep.
The team at the Fayetteville Cross Creek Mattress Warehouse location understands that shopping for a mattress can be daunting. With so many choices, it’s hard to know where to start. This is where technology comes in.
Mattress Warehouse has invested in a patented diagnostic sleep system called bedMATCHⓇ. Going through the bedMATCH process is as simple as laying on the bedMATCH test mattress, which includes sensors and diagnostic technology to analyze your body. In only three minutes, the system then provides a list of recommended mattresses for your individual sleep needs.
Each Mattress Warehouse store carries the latest in mattress models from such top brands as Aireloom, Beautyrest, Casper, Cheswick Manor, Nectar, Kingsdown, TEMPUR-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and more. Mattress Warehouse also sells a wide range of sleep accessories, pillows, sheets, and protectors from Bedgear, Sealy, TEMPUR-Pedic, and more.
Mattress Warehouse of Fayetteville Cross Creek is located next to Cross Creek Mall and Navy Federal Credit Union.
About Mattress Warehouse – Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Serving customers for more than 30 years, it is our mission to provide each customer with a relaxed and educational buying process that provides the best overall sleep experience with quality products at the best possible price.
Tracy Jones
