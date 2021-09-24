Route 232 (Windy Bush Road) to Close for Tree Removal in New Hope Borough, Solebury Township

King of Prussia, PA – Route 232 (Windy Bush Road) is scheduled to close between Route 32 (River Road) and Aquetong Road in New Hope Borough and Solebury Township, Bucks County, beginning Tuesday, September 28 for tree removal, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will remain in place weekdays and Saturdays, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, through Tuesday, October 12.

During the closure, Route 232 (Windy Bush Road) motorists will be directed to use Aquetong Road and Route 32 (River Road). Local access will be maintained during the operation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

