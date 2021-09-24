Submit Release
Route 232 (Windy Bush Road) to Close for Tree Removal in New Hope Borough, Solebury Township

King of Prussia, PA – Route 232 (Windy Bush Road) is scheduled to close between Route 32 (River Road) and Aquetong Road in New Hope Borough and Solebury Township, Bucks County, beginning Tuesday, September 28 for tree removal, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will remain in place weekdays and Saturdays, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, through Tuesday, October 12.

During the closure, Route 232 (Windy Bush Road) motorists will be directed to use Aquetong Road and Route 32 (River Road). Local access will be maintained during the operation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

