Mice Model Market to Reach $2.68 Billion by 2030 - Research Report

Rise in usage of animal models in the pre-clinical development by several research laboratories across the globePORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in usage of animal models in virology and infectious diseases, rise in adoption of CRISPR technology, and upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks fuel the growth of the global animal model market. On the other hand, regulations and laws for ethical use of animals in research impede the growth to some extent. However, several growth opportunities in the emerging markets have proved to be beneficial for the market.
Global Mice Model Market was estimated at $1.46 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $2.67 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.
The growth of the global animal model market is driven by rise in usage of animal models in the pre-clinical development by several research laboratories across the globe. Furthermore, increase in innovations in animal models, and rise in importance of genetics in biomedical studies are the other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market.
Covid-19 scenario-
The outbreak of the pandemic led to increase in demand for large number of animal models, due to surge in R&D activities related to vaccines and antiviral drugs.
This trend is expected to persist in order to verify the safety & efficacy of new entities before going for human trials.
The global animal model market report is analyzed across animal type, application, end user, and region. Based on application, the drug discovery and development segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to dominate by 2030. The same segment is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period.
Key Findings of The Study:
Based on animal type, the rat segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.
On the basis of application, the drug discovery & development segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.
On the basis of end user, the pharma & biotech companies segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.
Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
In 2020, North America accounted for the major share in the animal model market, owing to increase in preclinical activities by pharmaceutical and biotech companies during drug development, rise in use of animal models by CROs, and surge in focus on personalized medicines. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in research on biomedical and regenerative medicine, increase in awareness related to animal models, and availability of trained medical professionals.
The key market players analyzed in the global animal model market report include Envigo, Eurofins Scientific SE, GenOway S.A., JSR Corporation (Crown Bioscience Inc.), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, Hera BioLabs (Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals), Ozgene Pty Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc. (Horizon Discovery Group plc.), Taconic Biosciences, The Jackson Laboratory. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.
