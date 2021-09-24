Marble Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027
Easy availability of marble and increasing demand for modern décor are significant factors influencing the market growth.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global marble market is projected to reach value of USD 15.94 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors driving the market include shift in consumers' lifestyle and heat- and fire-resisting properties of marble.
With increasing usage and availability of explosives, coupled with advancements in mechanical systems, marble can be easily given various shapes. This helps in grooming the overall appearance of end-use applications. In the modern age, marble is used for building city halls, religious homes, and buildings.
The report also offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. It also covers the strategic marketing approaches undertaken by the prominent players of the industry and provides a detailed study of the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and other strategic alliances. The report also provides the readers with adequate information about the crucial aspects of the market, which can help them gain a competitive edge and capitalize on the key market growth opportunities.
Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:
Hellenic Granite Company, Fox Marble Holdings Plc, Polycor Inc., Asian Granito India Limited, Kangli Stone Group, Hilltop Granites, Classic Marble Company, First Marble & Granite, Temmer Group, and Santucci Group
Market Segmentation:
For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global marble market based on application, color, and region:
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)
Building & Construction
Furniture
Decorative Infrastructure
Statues & Monuments
Others
Color Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)
Black
White
Green
Yellow
Others
Key Regions of the Marble Market:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Objectives of the Marble Market Report:
Analysis and forecast of the Global Marble Market by segmentation of the market
Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market
Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
