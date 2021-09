Marble Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Easy availability of marble and increasing demand for modern décor are significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global marble market is projected to reach value of USD 15.94 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors driving the market include shift in consumers' lifestyle and heat- and fire-resisting properties of marble.With increasing usage and availability of explosives, coupled with advancements in mechanical systems, marble can be easily given various shapes. This helps in grooming the overall appearance of end-use applications. In the modern age, marble is used for building city halls, religious homes, and buildings.

The report also offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. It also covers the strategic marketing approaches undertaken by the prominent players of the industry and provides a detailed study of the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and other strategic alliances. The report also provides the readers with adequate information about the crucial aspects of the market, which can help them gain a competitive edge and capitalize on the key market growth opportunities.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:Hellenic Granite Company, Fox Marble Holdings Plc, Polycor Inc., Asian Granito India Limited, Kangli Stone Group, Hilltop Granites, Classic Marble Company, First Marble & Granite, Temmer Group, and Santucci Group

Market Segmentation:For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global marble market based on application, color, and region:Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)Building & ConstructionFurnitureDecorative InfrastructureStatues & MonumentsOthersColor Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)BlackWhiteGreenYellowOthersKey Regions of the Marble Market:North America (U.S., Canada)Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Marble Market Report:Analysis and forecast of the Global Marble Market by segmentation of the marketAnalysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the marketExtensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscapeInsights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challengesAnalysis of the key players operating in the industryStrategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

Table of Content:Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources1.1. Market Definition1.2. Research Scope1.3. Methodology1.4. Research Sources1.4.1. Primary1.4.2. Secondary1.4.3. Paid Sources1.5. Market Estimation TechniqueChapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027Chapter 3. Key InsightsChapter 4. Marble Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis4.1. Marble Market Material Segmentation Analysis4.2. Industrial Outlook4.2.1. Market indicators analysis4.2.2. Market drivers analysis4.2.2.1. Demand for Modern Decor4.2.2.2. Easy and Bulk Availability of Marble4.2.2.3. Urbanization4.2.3. Market restraints analysis4.2.3.1. High Cost of Technologies used4.2.3.2. Rules & Regulations by the Government4.3. Technological Insights4.4. Regulatory Framework4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis4.7. Price trend Analysis4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis