CAGR of 4.0% | Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Worth US $27.73 billion by 2027
Surge in number of health-conscious people and rise in demand from elderly population for its better taste & ease of consumption drive the growth of the marketPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthy aging and proactive consumption of nutritional interventions and increase in adoption of RTD (Ready-to-Drink) dietary supplements drive the growth of the global liquid dietary supplements market. On the other hand, stringent rules and regulations restrain the growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in emerging markets is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.
Growth of the global liquid dietary supplements market is attributed to increase in number of patients suffering from cardiac diseases, diabetes, and rise in aging population. Moreover, awareness regarding health & fitness among people also contribute toward growth of the market.
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market garnered $21.68 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $27.73 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.
Covid-19 Scenario:
Manufacturing activities of liquid dietary supplements have been restricted due to lockdown in many countries. Hindrances in supply chain caused shortage of raw materials. Manufacturing activities restarted and supply chain restored during the post-lockdown.
The demand for mineral and vitamin supplements increased during the pandemic due to its role in boosting immunity.
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global liquid dietary supplements market based on ingredient, application, distribution channel, and region.
By application, the sports nutrition segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global liquid dietary supplements market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. In addition, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes the segments including bone & joint health, heart health, immune health, weight loss, digestive health, and others.
Based on application, the sports nutrition segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global liquid dietary supplements market revenue in 2019, and is projected to retain its dominance by the end of 2027. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to the presence of large patient population across the world and increase in awareness regarding healthy lifestyle among individuals.
Based on ingredients, vitamins & minerals segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global liquid dietary supplements market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. They help in enhancing levels of B12 and B6 vitamins in body, which play a critical role in brain development. This factor fuels the growth of the segment. The proteins & amino acids segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.6% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rising demand for dietary supplements, along with bolstering expansion of the healthcare industry in countries, such as India, China, Mexico, and the U.S.
Key players in the industry-
Bayer
Herbalife International
Koninklijke DSM
BASF
Liquid Health, Inc.
Glanbia
DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences
GlaxoSmithKline
Amway
Abbott Laboratories
