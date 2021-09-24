Low Profile Additives Market Revenue Growth, New Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028
Reports and Data’s latest industry analysis report offers vital data and information relating to the global Low Profile Additives industry.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authors of the study have precisely evaluated the market size and revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The study specializes in detailed analysis of the market and highlights the key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, upcoming market trends, technological innovations, and value chain analysis. The global low profile additives market is forecast to reach USD 1,124.1 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Low profile additives find its application in polyester resin systems and offer improved characteristics such as paste viscosity, viscosity thickening plateau, and phase separation.
Key companies in the report:
Lyondellbasell Industries, Aromax Technology, AOC Aliancys, Swancor Holding Company Limited, Evonik Industries, Wacker Chemie, Swancor Holding Company Limited, Polynt-Reichhold Group, Lucite International, and BASF, among others.
Rising global population has led to increasing number of construction and building activities across the globe, in turn, driving demand for materials and chemicals. Availability of advanced finishing materials, environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals, and growing progress of plastics industry has significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Chemicals and materials industry is a crucial part of the world economy and produces over 70,000 products that are needed across various end-use industries. Consumer products such as soaps, detergents, and cosmetics, along with electronic gadgets, automobiles, and paints & cosmetics, among others are in high demand across the globe and are majorly dependent on various types of chemicals and materials. International corporations are actively engaged in developing sustainable products to reduce carbon emissions and pollution and ensure safe operations of the facilities. These key factors have significantly contributed to market revenue growth and is expected to continue to do so going ahead.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Low Profile Additives market on the basis of product type, application, end-use industry, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)
Polystyrene-based
Polyvinyl Acetate-based
PMMA-based
High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)
Polyester-based
Others
Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)
Sheet Molding Compound/Bulk Molding Compound
Resin Transfer Molding
Pultrusion
Others
End-Use Industry Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)
Automotive
Construction
Military and Aerospace
Electronics
Consumer Products & Home Appliances
Others
Key companies are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches, brand promotions, and R&D activities among others to cater to growing global demand and gain a strong foothold in the market. The report also analyzes the presence of key companies, their ventures, and investment and funding opportunities in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The study covers critical information and factual data about the Low Profile Additives industry along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer better understanding of the competitive landscape of the global Low Profile Additives market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Polyvinyl Acetate-based (PVA) lead the market for low profile additive market, with 24.1% of the market share in 2020. Its advantageous properties, such as low shrinkage and improved surface finish, are anticipated to increase its application in various compounding techniques. Growing demand from the automotive industry, where high-quality surface finish is required, are expected to drive the market.
Sheet Molding Compound/Bulk Molding Compound are a class of composite materials that finds its application in the automotive sector due to their low weight, good mechanical properties, and cost-effectiveness. These composite materials are blended with low profile additives to compensate for polymerization shrinkage.
The automotive sector are currently facing a lot of changes with regard to its impact on the environment. The weight reduction of a vehicle by 100kg saves up to 12.5g of carbon dioxide emissions every kilometer. Thus, a reduction in a kilogram of the car can save up to 20kg of greenhouse gas emission in the lifetime of the car. Low profile additives help in the production of light-weight cars. Automotive held a market share of 31.3% in the year 2020.
North America is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The U.S. accounts for approximately 80% of the North American market product in 2020. It finds its major application in the transportation industry. Military aircraft, commercial aircraft, business jets, helicopters, general aviation aircraft, and spacecraft of the aerospace industry in the U.S. also make substantial use of composites and low profile additives.
