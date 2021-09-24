Submit Release
News Search

There were 366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,921 in the last 365 days.

Decorative Concrete Market Size, Share, Research Methodology, Revenue By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in renovation activities globally is driving global decorative concrete market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global decorative concrete market is expected to reach a market size of USD 26.99 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The decorative concrete market is witnessing increased demand due to the rising trend of remodeling and renovation to improve aesthetics of outdoor and indoor structures in residential and non-residential sectors. Increase in household and commercial spending and shift in consumer preference towards enhancement of aesthetic appeal of such structures is projected to drive growth of the decorative concrete market.

Get a free sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/530

The report also offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. It also covers the strategic marketing approaches undertaken by the prominent players of the industry and provides a detailed study of the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and other strategic alliances. The report also provides the readers with adequate information about the crucial aspects of the market, which can help them gain a competitive edge and capitalize on the key market growth opportunities.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

3M Company, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., DuPont, Arkema S.A., Ultratech Cement Limited, The Sherwin Williams Company, Huntsman International LLC, Boral Limited, and Sika AG.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global decorative concrete market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Stained Concrete

Colored Concrete

Stamped Concrete

Epoxy Concrete

Polished Concrete

Concrete overlays

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Walls

Floors

Pool Decks

Driveways & Sidewalks

Patios

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Residential

Non-residential

Key Regions of the Decorative Concrete Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/530

Key Objectives of the Decorative Concrete Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Decorative Concrete Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

    1.1. Market Definition

    1.2. Research Scope  

    1.3. Methodology

    1.4. Research Sources

          1.4.1. Primary

          1.4.2. Secondary

          1.4.3. Paid Sources

    1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

    2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Decorative Concrete Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

    4.1. Decorative Concrete Market Material Segmentation Analysis

    4.2. Industrial Outlook

          4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

          4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

                    4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for stamped concrete for flooring applications

                    4.2.2.2. Rise in demand for green buildings 

          4.2.3. Market restraints analysis 

                    4.2.3.1. High volatility in raw materials

    4.3. Technological Insights 

    4.4. Regulatory Framework

    4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

    4.7. Price trend Analysis

    4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Read More…!

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/decorative-concrete-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure your queries are solved, and the report is customized to meet your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Polysorbate Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polysorbate-market

Liquid Hydrogen Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-hydrogen-market

Agricultural Pheromones Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-pheromones-market

Surface Treatment Chemicals Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surface-treatment-chemicals-market

Super Absorbent Polymers Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/super-absorbent-polymers-market

Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Decorative Concrete Market Size, Share, Research Methodology, Revenue By 2027

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.