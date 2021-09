Decorative Concrete Market Size, Share, Research Methodology, Revenue By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in renovation activities globally is driving global decorative concrete market growth.

The global decorative concrete market is expected to reach a market size of USD 26.99 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The decorative concrete market is witnessing increased demand due to the rising trend of remodeling and renovation to improve aesthetics of outdoor and indoor structures in residential and non-residential sectors. Increase in household and commercial spending and shift in consumer preference towards enhancement of aesthetic appeal of such structures is projected to drive growth of the decorative concrete market. The report also offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. It also covers the strategic marketing approaches undertaken by the prominent players of the industry and provides a detailed study of the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and other strategic alliances. The report also provides the readers with adequate information about the crucial aspects of the market, which can help them gain a competitive edge and capitalize on the key market growth opportunities.Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:3M Company, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., DuPont, Arkema S.A., Ultratech Cement Limited, The Sherwin Williams Company, Huntsman International LLC, Boral Limited, and Sika AG.Market Segmentation:Emergen Research has segmented the global decorative concrete market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)Stained ConcreteColored ConcreteStamped ConcreteEpoxy ConcretePolished ConcreteConcrete overlaysOthersApplication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)WallsFloorsPool DecksDriveways & SidewalksPatiosOthersEnd-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)ResidentialNon-residentialKey Regions of the Decorative Concrete Market:North America (U.S., Canada)Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA) Key Objectives of the Decorative Concrete Market Report:Analysis and forecast of the Global Decorative Concrete Market by segmentation of the marketAnalysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the marketExtensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscapeInsights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challengesAnalysis of the key players operating in the industryStrategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plansTable of Content:Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources1.1. Market Definition1.2. Research Scope1.3. Methodology1.4. Research Sources1.4.1. Primary1.4.2. Secondary1.4.3. Paid Sources1.5. Market Estimation TechniqueChapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028Chapter 3. Key InsightsChapter 4. Decorative Concrete Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis4.1. Decorative Concrete Market Material Segmentation Analysis4.2. Industrial Outlook4.2.1. Market indicators analysis4.2.2. Market drivers analysis4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for stamped concrete for flooring applications4.2.2.2. Rise in demand for green buildings4.2.3. Market restraints analysis4.2.3.1. High volatility in raw materials4.3. Technological Insights4.4. Regulatory Framework4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis4.7. Price trend Analysis4.8. Covid-19 Impact AnalysisRead More…! Polysorbate Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polysorbate-market Liquid Hydrogen Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-hydrogen-market Agricultural Pheromones Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-pheromones-market Surface Treatment Chemicals Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surface-treatment-chemicals-market Super Absorbent Polymers Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/super-absorbent-polymers-market