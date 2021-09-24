Decorative Concrete Market Size, Share, Research Methodology, Revenue By 2027
Increase in renovation activities globally is driving global decorative concrete market growth.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global decorative concrete market is expected to reach a market size of USD 26.99 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The decorative concrete market is witnessing increased demand due to the rising trend of remodeling and renovation to improve aesthetics of outdoor and indoor structures in residential and non-residential sectors. Increase in household and commercial spending and shift in consumer preference towards enhancement of aesthetic appeal of such structures is projected to drive growth of the decorative concrete market.
The report also offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. It also covers the strategic marketing approaches undertaken by the prominent players of the industry and provides a detailed study of the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and other strategic alliances. The report also provides the readers with adequate information about the crucial aspects of the market, which can help them gain a competitive edge and capitalize on the key market growth opportunities.
Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:
3M Company, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., DuPont, Arkema S.A., Ultratech Cement Limited, The Sherwin Williams Company, Huntsman International LLC, Boral Limited, and Sika AG.
Market Segmentation:
Emergen Research has segmented the global decorative concrete market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Stained Concrete
Colored Concrete
Stamped Concrete
Epoxy Concrete
Polished Concrete
Concrete overlays
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Walls
Floors
Pool Decks
Driveways & Sidewalks
Patios
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Residential
Non-residential
Key Regions of the Decorative Concrete Market:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Objectives of the Decorative Concrete Market Report:
Analysis and forecast of the Global Decorative Concrete Market by segmentation of the market
Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market
Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Decorative Concrete Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Decorative Concrete Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for stamped concrete for flooring applications
4.2.2.2. Rise in demand for green buildings
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High volatility in raw materials
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Read More…!
