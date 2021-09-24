Coal Tar Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2021- 2028
Increasing demand for aluminum from automotive and aerospace industries is a key factor driving growth of the global coal tar in marketVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global coal tar market size is expected to reach USD 18.64 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the coal tar market is driven significantly by need for coal tar pitch in aluminum smelting processes. Another key factor driving growth of this market is rapidly increasing consumption of coal tar pitch in aluminum smelting due to rising demand for aluminum for a range of industrial manufacturing and construction applications. Coal tar pitch is used in asphalt for blacktop of roads, as a base for paints and coatings, and also as binder in asphalt products, in addition to being widely used in steel and aluminum production.
Get a sample of the report from:https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/548
In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Coal Tar industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance.
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., Voestalpine AG, Rain Carbon Inc., Industrial Química del Nalón S.A, DEZA, a. s., Bilbaína de Alquitranes, S.A., Koppers Inc., Nagreeka Hydrocarbons (P) Ltd., Neptune Hydrocarbons Mfg. Pvt. Ltd., and Tar Alliance AM.
The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028)
Low Temperature Coal Tar
Medium Temperature Coal Tar
High Temperature Coal Tar
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021-2028)
Coal Tar Pitch
Carbon Black Oil
Specialty Oils
End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028)
Aluminum Industry
Roofing
Tire Industry
Paint Industry
Wood Preservation
Others
Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2021–-2028)
Online
Offline
Regional Analysis:
The global Coal Tar market report broadly considers the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions of the market. This section provides crucial data and information about the different market regions, a country-wise analysis of the Coal Tar industry, and an assessment of the market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies.
Major Geographies Encompassed in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Request for Report Customization:https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/548
Global Coal Tar Market Report – Key Takeaways:
The latest research report analyzes the changing competitive scenario.
The report carries an unbiased perspective towards the global market performance.
The study presents an eight-year assessment of the global market and its principal product segments.
Market dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats, have been discussed in the report in detail.
The analytical data and strategic planning methodologies are expected to aid businesses in decision-making
The report serves as an exhaustive regional analysis of the global Coal Tar market, systematically presenting the business profiles of various stakeholders.
Furthermore, the report provides valuable data about the critical factors influencing market progress.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Coal Tar Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Coal Tar Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. High demand for aluminum in automotive industry
4.2.2.2. Medicinal properties of Coal Tar
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Environmental pollutions
4.2.3.2. Fluctuation in the coal prices
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
READ MORE…!
To know more about the report, visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/coal-tar-market
Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry about customization, kindly get in touch with us, and our team will make sure the report is best suited for your needs.
Read similar reports by Emergen Research:
Soil Stabilization Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/soil-stabilization-market
Automatic Weapons Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automatic-weapons-market
Energy Efficient Glass Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/energy-efficient-glass-market
Renewable Polypropylene Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/renewable-polypropylene-market
Polysorbate Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polysorbate-market
Liquid Hydrogen Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-hydrogen-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn