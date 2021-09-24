Fluid Transfer System Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027
Rising demand for premium vehicles and growing adoption of aftertreatment devices in diesel engines is driving growth of the global fluid transfer system marketVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fluid transfer system market size is expected to reach USD 28.48 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Factors driving revenue growth of the fluid transfer system market are increasing demand for premium vehicles, implementation of more stringent fuel emission and tailpipe exhaust regulations, and stringent norms regarding CO2.
The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis.
The research report offers insightful data about both organic and inorganic approaches undertaken by the players in the global Fluid Transfer System market. The major companies are working towards fortifying their presence in the market through a series of strategic alliances, product innovations, product launches, and other fruitful business plans. The global Fluid Transfer System market report provides extensive coverage of the business deals, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and government deals. The prominent players of the global Fluid Transfer System market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Fluid Transfer System products in the industry.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Fluid Transfer System Market:
Contitech, Cooper Standard, Lander Automotive, Akwel, Gates Corporation, Hutchinson, Tristone, TI Fluid Systems, Castello Italio, and Kongsberg Automotive.
Market Segmentation:
Emergen Research has segmented the global fluid transfer system market on the basis of equipment type, type, application, material, and region:
Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
AC lines
Air suspension lines
SCR lines
Brake lines
DPF lines
Fuel lines
Turbo coolant lines
Transmission oil cooling lines
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Hoses
Tubing
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Automotive
Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
Mild Hybrid Vehicles
Aerospace
Manufacturing
Others
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Aluminum
Stainless Steel
Rubber
Nylon
Steel
Others
Regional Analysis:
The report provides an investigation of the global market in various geographical regions. The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report covers a detailed examination of the market scenarios and trends on a regional and global level.
Key geographical regions analyzed in the report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Objectives of the Global Fluid Transfer System Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Fluid Transfer System market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Fluid Transfer System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Fluid Transfer System Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing vehicle production
4.2.2.2. Increase in stringency in tailpipe emission limits
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Growing popularity of electric vehicles may impact ICE fluid transfer system market
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
