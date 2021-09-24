Intumescent Coatings Market Size, Industry & Landscape Outlook, Revenue Growth Analysis to 2028
The global intumescent coatings market is forecast to reach USD 1,334.5 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has added a new investigative report on the Global Intumescent Coatings Market that offers insightful data about market dynamics such as drivers and restraints, growth opportunities and prospects, current and historic data, segments and sub-segments, and recent technological advancements in the market. The report provides market estimations such as market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR, and market analysis for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with company profiles and product portfolios. To provide a deeper understanding of the global market, the report offers a statistical analysis of the global and local production and consumption ratio.
Intumescent coatings are generally referred to as intumescent paint, which are used in buildings as a passive fire resistance measure. They are applied to structural members as an aesthetically pleasing fireproofing product. Intumescent coatings expand when exposed significantly to high temperatures, such as, those products that come in contact with fire.
Key companies in the report:
Akzonobel, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Promat International, Teknos Group, BASF SE, Contego International, Inc., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Bollom Fire Protection, Arabian Vermiculite Industries, and SKK Pte Ltd., among others.
Rising global population has led to increasing number of construction and building activities across the globe, in turn, driving demand for materials and chemicals. Availability of advanced finishing materials, environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals, and growing progress of plastics industry has significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Chemicals and materials industry is a crucial part of the world economy and produces over 70,000 products that are needed across various end-use industries. Consumer products such as soaps, detergents, and cosmetics, along with electronic gadgets, automobiles, and paints & cosmetics, among others are in high demand across the globe and are majorly dependent on various types of chemicals and materials. International corporations are actively engaged in developing sustainable products to reduce carbon emissions and pollution and ensure safe operations of the facilities. These key factors have significantly contributed to market revenue growth and is expected to continue to do so going ahead.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Intumescent Coatings market on the basis of technology type, substrate, application, end-use industry, and region:
Technology Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)
Water-Based
Solvent-Based
Epoxy-Based
Substrate Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)
Structural Steel & Cast Iron
Wood
Others
Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)
Hydrocarbons
Cellulosic
End-Use Industry Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)
Building and Construction
Industrial
Aerospace
Oil and Gas
Automotive
Others
Key companies are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches, brand promotions, and R&D activities among others to cater to growing global demand and gain a strong foothold in the market. The report also analyzes the presence of key companies, their ventures, and investment and funding opportunities in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The study covers critical information and factual data about the Intumescent Coatings industry along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer better understanding of the competitive landscape of the global Intumescent Coatings market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Water-based technology type held a market share of 46.2% in the year 2018. Water-based intumescent coatings contain no hydrocarbon solvents, no possibility of solvent built up in confined spaces, and no requirement for special flammable storage areas.
Intumescent coatings are also used on wood. It is forecasted to hold a market share of 33.8% in the year 2026. For the protection of wood, the concern is less about heat and more about its flammable nature. Wood can be coated with an intumescent coat if only a painted structure is acceptable or else the coating is not an acceptable choice.
Cellulosic product application is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of decorative furniture and interior designing in the buildings will propel the market demand. These coatings help prevent the spread of fire in the premises by providing time for residents to escape.
Automotive sector held a market share of 11.3% in the year 2018. Growth in consumer income and rise in youth population are boosting the market demand. These products provide extreme heat and high protection from chemical corrosion which makes it apt for automotive construction. Rising demand for electric vehicles is expected to lower emissions and fuel market growth.
North America is forecasted to hold a market share of 19.9% in the year 2026. Rising government initiatives for the exploration of natural gas along with private sector investments are expected to impact the demand of the market positively. Development of Shale gas in the U.S. is expected to propel the demand for intumescent coatings.
