Impact Modifiers Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

Rising demand for engineering plastics from the automotive industry is a significant factor driving global impact modifiers market revenue growth

The global impact modifiers market size is expected to reach USD 5,887.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 5.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of the global impact modifiers market can be attributed to surging demand for engineering plastics such as polycarbonates from the automotive industry. Engineering plastics enable reducing weight of automotive parts and provide more design freedom than metals. Impact modifiers are used to enhance impact performance of engineering plastics by imparting improved toughness, durability, and heat distortion temperatures. The report also offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. It also covers the strategic marketing approaches undertaken by the prominent players of the industry and provides a detailed study of the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and other strategic alliances. The report also provides the readers with adequate information about the crucial aspects of the market, which can help them gain a competitive edge and capitalize on the key market growth opportunities.Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:Arkema SA, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Dow Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Lanxess AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Kaneka Corporation, and Shandong Novista Chemicals Co. Ltd.Market Segmentation:Emergen Research has segmented the global impact modifiers market on the basis of product type, application, industry vertical, and region: Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA)AcrylicMethyl Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS)Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE)Glass FiberOthersApplication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)PolyamidePolyestersEngineering PlasticsOthersIndustry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)PackagingConsumer GoodsBuilding & ConstructionAutomotivePharmaceuticalOthersKey Regions of the Impact Modifiers Market:North America (U.S., Canada)Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA) Key Objectives of the Impact Modifiers Market Report:Analysis and forecast of the Global Impact Modifiers Market by segmentation of the marketAnalysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the marketExtensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscapeInsights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challengesAnalysis of the key players operating in the industryStrategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plansTable of Content:Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources1.1. Market Definition1.2. Research Scope1.3. Methodology1.4. Research Sources1.4.1. Primary1.4.2. Secondary1.4.3. Paid Sources1.5. Market Estimation TechniqueChapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028Chapter 3. Key InsightsChapter 4. Impact Modifiers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis4.1. Impact Modifiers Market Material Segmentation Analysis4.2. Industrial Outlook4.2.1. Market indicators analysis4.2.2. Market drivers' analysis4.2.2.1. Surging demand for engineering plastics from the automotive industry4.2.2.2. Growing demand for PVC4.2.2.3. Growing demand for polyester in the textile industry4.2.2.4. Growth of the packaging industry4.2.3. Market restraints analysis4.2.3.1. Fluctuating price of raw materials4.3. Technological Insights4.4. Regulatory Framework4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis4.7. Price trend Analysis4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis 