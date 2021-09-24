Impact Modifiers Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research
Rising demand for engineering plastics from the automotive industry is a significant factor driving global impact modifiers market revenue growthVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global impact modifiers market size is expected to reach USD 5,887.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 5.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of the global impact modifiers market can be attributed to surging demand for engineering plastics such as polycarbonates from the automotive industry. Engineering plastics enable reducing weight of automotive parts and provide more design freedom than metals. Impact modifiers are used to enhance impact performance of engineering plastics by imparting improved toughness, durability, and heat distortion temperatures.
The report also offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. It also covers the strategic marketing approaches undertaken by the prominent players of the industry and provides a detailed study of the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and other strategic alliances. The report also provides the readers with adequate information about the crucial aspects of the market, which can help them gain a competitive edge and capitalize on the key market growth opportunities.
Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:
Arkema SA, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Dow Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Lanxess AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Kaneka Corporation, and Shandong Novista Chemicals Co. Ltd.
Market Segmentation:
Emergen Research has segmented the global impact modifiers market on the basis of product type, application, industry vertical, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA)
Acrylic
Methyl Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS)
Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)
Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE)
Glass Fiber
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polyamide
Polyesters
Engineering Plastics
Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Packaging
Consumer Goods
Building & Construction
Automotive
Pharmaceutical
Others
Key Regions of the Impact Modifiers Market:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Objectives of the Impact Modifiers Market Report:
Analysis and forecast of the Global Impact Modifiers Market by segmentation of the market
Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market
Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Impact Modifiers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Impact Modifiers Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis
4.2.2.1. Surging demand for engineering plastics from the automotive industry
4.2.2.2. Growing demand for PVC
4.2.2.3. Growing demand for polyester in the textile industry
4.2.2.4. Growth of the packaging industry
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Fluctuating price of raw materials
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Read More…!
