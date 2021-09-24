Cellulose-Based Plastics Market Business Opportunities, New Product Launches and Pricing Analysis By Emergen Research
Increasing demand for cellulose-based plastics in packaging and stringent regulations to curb use of single-use plastics is driving market revenue growthVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cellulose-based plastics market size is expected to reach USD 176.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 17.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global cellulose-based plastics market revenue growth is driven by rising demand for cellulose acetate in electronics and food packaging applications, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis.
The research report offers insightful data about both organic and inorganic approaches undertaken by the players in the global Cellulose-Based Plastics market. The major companies are working towards fortifying their presence in the market through a series of strategic alliances, product innovations, product launches, and other fruitful business plans. The global Cellulose-Based Plastics market report provides extensive coverage of the business deals, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and government deals. The prominent players of the global Cellulose-Based Plastics market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Cellulose-Based Plastics products in the industry.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Cellulose-Based Plastics Market:
Celanese Corporation, Solvay, Daicel Chemical Industries, Mitsubishi Rayon Company Limited, Eastman Chemical Company, SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Rayonier Advanced Materials, Sappi, Merck Millipore, and Haihang Industry.
Market Segmentation:
Emergen Research has segmented the global cellulose-based plastics market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Cellulose Butyrate
Cellulose Acetate
Cellulose Propionate
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Thermoplastic
Extruded Films
Rods
Sheets
Ophthalmic Goods
Others (Toys, Sport Goods)
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Food Packaging
Automotive
Electronics
Building/Construction
Agriculture
Sports & Leisure
Consumer Goods
Regional Analysis:
The report provides an investigation of the global market in various geographical regions. The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report covers a detailed examination of the market scenarios and trends on a regional and global level.
Key geographical regions analyzed in the report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Objectives of the Global Cellulose-Based Plastics Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Cellulose-Based Plastics market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Cellulose-Based Plastics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Cellulose-Based Plastics Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for cellulose acetate
4.2.2.2. Growing ban on traditional plastics
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Low purchasing cost and easy availability of traditional plastics
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
