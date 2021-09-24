Waste Management Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Statistics, Drivers, Demand, Key Companies by 2027
Market Size – USD 2,158.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global waste management market size is expected to reach USD 3,225.72 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising concerns regarding waste management across the world, rapid urbanization, economic development, and increasing global population. Steady and increasing generation of vast volumes of waste is driving urgent need for more effective and efficient waste management facilities and solutions. Rising volumes of hazardous chemical wastes generated by healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing industries is expected to boost utilization of waste management facilities to minimize environmental degradation during the forecast period.
Get a free sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/691
The report also offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. It also covers the strategic marketing approaches undertaken by the prominent players of the industry and provides a detailed study of the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and other strategic alliances. The report also provides the readers with adequate information about the crucial aspects of the market, which can help them gain a competitive edge and capitalize on the key market growth opportunities.
Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:
Biffa Group, Clean Harbors, Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, Daiseki Co., Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, Suez Environment S.A., Veolia Environnement S.A., Waste Management, Inc., and Republic Services, Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Emergen Research has segmented the global waste management market on the basis of type, service, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Industrial Waste
Municipal Waste
Hazardous Waste
Bio-medical waste
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Collection Service
Collection & transportation
Storage & handling
Sorting
Disposable Service
Landfills
Recycling
Composting & Anaerobic digestion
Key Regions of the Waste Management Market:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/691
Key Objectives of the Waste Management Market Report:
Analysis and forecast of the Global Waste Management Market by segmentation of the market
Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market
Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Waste Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Waste Management Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing concerns regarding waste management
4.2.2.2. Rapid industrialization in developing countries
4.2.2.3. Strict regulations of government regarding waste disposal
4.2.2.4. Rising need to develop waste-to-energy solutions
4.2.2.5. Technological advancement in effective waste management
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Rising landfill prices and fuel costs
4.2.3.2. High cost of operating waste management solutions ‘
4.2.3.3. Limited availability of proper waste collection infrastructure
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Read More…!
Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waste-management-market
Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure your queries are solved, and the report is customized to meet your requirements.
Read similar reports by Emergen Research:
Polysorbate Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polysorbate-market
Liquid Hydrogen Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-hydrogen-market
Agricultural Pheromones Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-pheromones-market
Surface Treatment Chemicals Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surface-treatment-chemicals-market
Super Absorbent Polymers Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/super-absorbent-polymers-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn