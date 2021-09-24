Specialty Fertilizers Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027
Market Size – USD 36.45 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.2%VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global specialty fertilizers market size is expected to reach USD 58.98 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for more effective fertilizers to maximize agricultural productivity and crop quality and yield, and to minimize environmental degradation and impact. Rising needs to minimize the use of chemical fertilizers as these cause accumulation of toxic chemicals, damage soil fertility, adversely affect crop productivity and quality, and deplete organic carbon content has been resulting in rising demand for specialty fertilizers.
In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Specialty Fertilizers industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance.
Nutrien, LTD., Yara International ASA, ICL Group Ltd., K+S AG, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM), The Mosaic Company, EuroChem Group AG, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Nufarm, and OCI Nitrogen.
The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Micronutrient Fertilizers
Slow Release Fertilizers
Controlled Release Fertilizers
Customized Fertilizers
Water-soluble Fertilizers
Others
Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Pulses and Oilseeds
Grains and Cereals
Commercial Crops
Fruits and Vegetables
Others
Regional Analysis:
The global Specialty Fertilizers market report broadly considers the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions of the market. This section provides crucial data and information about the different market regions, a country-wise analysis of the Specialty Fertilizers industry, and an assessment of the market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies.
Major Geographies Encompassed in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Report – Key Takeaways:
The latest research report analyzes the changing competitive scenario.
The report carries an unbiased perspective towards the global market performance.
The study presents an eight-year assessment of the global market and its principal product segments.
Market dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats, have been discussed in the report in detail.
The analytical data and strategic planning methodologies are expected to aid businesses in decision-making
The report serves as an exhaustive regional analysis of the global Specialty Fertilizers market, systematically presenting the business profiles of various stakeholders.
Furthermore, the report provides valuable data about the critical factors influencing market progress.
To know more about the report, visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/specialty-fertilizers-market
Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry about customization, kindly get in touch with us, and our team will make sure the report is best suited for your needs.
