Medical Carts & Workstations Market Worth $8.77 billion by 2027- Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

Medical Carts and Workstations Market by Product [Mobile Computer Carts (Telemedicine, Powered, Documentation, Accessories), Medical Carts, Medication Carts, Wall Arms, Medical Storage Cabinets] and End User [Hospitals, LTC, Clinics] – Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- London, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “ Medical Carts and Workstations Market by Product [Mobile Computer Carts (Telemedicine, Powered, Documentation, Accessories), Medical Carts, Medication Carts, Wall Arm, and Medical Storage Cabinet] and End User [Hospital, LTC, Clinics] - Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the medical carts and workstations market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2020 to reach $8.77 billion by 2027.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4184

Over the last decade, medical cart workstations, or mobile computer carts, have played an important role in the medical and technological revolution. Not only do they provide ease of access for healthcare providers, but they also allow for compliance with federal healthcare mandates. These help to maintain and retrieve essential patient information whenever required. Also, treatment-specific carts are available to keep the medical instruments on it as per the requirement. These carts and workstations offer several features, including lighter design, scanner holders, locking wheels, among others to meet the ergonomic needs between mobile workstations and computers. Some of the advanced features also include integration of mobile healthcare applications designed for physicians and nurses, thereby enhancing the reach of healthcare professionals at point of care. Traditionally, the technological advancements in the medical carts and workstations industry are driven by evolution of medical technologies. Thus, rapid advancements in the field of care delivery are expected to further technological growth of the medical carts and workstations market over the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Carts and Workstations Market

As COVID-19 becomes widespread across the globe, the need for patient care has increased, and personal protection and medical equipment, including carts, are in high demand. In such conditions, carts/workstations play an important role in assisting healthcare workers. Also, manufacturers increased their production of carts and launched new carts, such as vaccine carts and accessories, such as sanitizer holders. Below are a few examples.

In February 2020, Ergotron, Inc. (U.S.) and Ingram Micro China Ltd. (China) partnered to donate medical carts to aid in coronavirus outbreak. Twenty-four of Ergotron’s StyleView mobile medical carts were transported from the company’s facility in Dongguan, southern China, to Wuhan. The carts were provided to Huoshenshan and Leishenshan hospitals emergency facilities. At the hospitals, the carts were used for telemedicine applications and to process electronic medical records.

The AFC Industries (U.S.) launched COVID-19 products, which includes carts such as lightweight storage cart with multiple wire basket shelves, mobile hygiene sanitizing station cart with wire baskets, tablet cart remote data entry lightweight COVID-19 quarantine, mobile scanning thermal imaging, or infra-red remote cart, mobile iPad tablet cart with ergonomic handle and power cord accessory, mobile tablet cart with ergonomic handle and sanitizing receptacle and handle, and thermal imaging temperature scanning mobile cart plus camera tablet combination.

Hence, the growth of medical carts, including ventilator, powered, emergency, utility carts, was observed during the pandemic.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4184

The overall medical carts and workstations market is segmented on the basis of product (mobile computing carts/workstations, medical carts, wall mount workstations, medication carts, and medical storage columns, cabinets, and accessories), end user (hospitals, long term care facility, physician offices/clinics, and others), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the global and regional levels.

Based on product type, the overall medical carts and workstations market is segmented into mobile computing carts/workstations, medical carts, wall mount workstations, medication carts, and medical storage columns, cabinets, and accessories. In 2020, the mobile computing carts/workstations segment accounted for the largest share of the overall medical carts and workstations market. Mobile workstations allow for a streamlined way for healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients. They provide a sort of all-in-one access to patient records, hospital infrastructures and networks, and medication prescribing and dispensing. Ninety-five percent of patient records are now electronically kept due to federal mandates.

Mobile workstations allow nurses to access these records on the spot while with a patient, consisting of 25-50% of their daily workflow. Doctors can readily access the records now as well, which assists with streamlines diagnosis and treatment.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the overall medical carts and workstations market in 2020. Workstations on wheels are mobile computer stations that can easily be moved throughout the hospital and between patients. The implementation of workstations on wheels in hospitals has resulted in positive outcomes.

Quick Buy – Medical Carts & Workstations Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/67237969

First and foremost, the workflow of healthcare providers has been streamlined, eliminating the need to go back and forth from patient room to stationary workplace. Secondly, it reduces the risk of errors in patient documentation and record-keeping. Third, it minimizes the spread of bacteria and germs, reducing the number of people accessing the workstation throughout the day.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past four years. The medical carts and workstations market has witnessed several new product launches, agreements, partnerships, &collaborations, acquisitions, and expansions in recent years. For instance, In December 2020, Capsa Healthcare (U.S.) launched Kidney Cart, a documentation cart that can be deployed in any care setting, including hospitals, surgery centers, physicians’ offices, assisted living facilities, and others.

Some of the key players operating in the global medical carts and workstations market are Midmark Corporation (U.S.), The Harloff Company (U.S.), Capsa Healthcare (U.S.), Bergmann Group (U.S.), Altus Inc. (U.S.), Enovate Medical (U.S.), Medion Healthcare (India), Onyx Healthcare Inc. (Taiwan), AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc. (U.S.), Howard Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Lakeside Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.), CompuCaddy (U.S.), GlobalMedia Group, LLC. (U.S.), JACO, Inc. (U.S.), AFC Industries Inc. (U.S.), Bytec Group Limited (U.K.), Parity Medical Ltd (U.K.), Solaire Medical, LLC (U.S.), ITD GmbH (Germany), Ergotron, Inc. (U.S.) (a subsidiary of Melrose Industries PLC (U.K.), Herman Miller, Inc. (U.S.), Omnicell, Inc. (U.S.), InterMetro Industries Corporation (U.S.), Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.), and Modernsolid Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/medical-carts-workstations-market-4184

Scope of the Report:

Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by Product

Mobile Computing Carts/Workstations Computer Carts/Workstations Powered Computer Carts Non-Powered Computer Carts Telemedicine Carts/Workstations Medication Carts/Workstations Documentation Carts/Workstations Other Carts/Workstations* Mobile Computing Carts/Workstation Accessories



*Other carts/workstations include pediatric carts, ultrasound carts, gaming carts, fetal monitoring carts, and mammography carts

Medical Carts Emergency Carts Procedure Carts Anesthesia Carts Other Carts*



*Other carts include airway carts, bedside and nurse server carts, treatment carts, suture carts, and phlebotomy carts

Wall Mount Workstations Wall Arm Workstations Wall Cabinet Workstations Wall Mount Carts/ Workstation Accessories

Medication Carts

Medical Storage Columns, Cabinets, and Accessories

Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by End User

Hospitals

Long-term Care Facilities

Physician Offices/Clinics

Other End Users*

*Other end-users include ambulatory surgical centers, research laboratories, and diagnostic centers.

Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4184

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Ventilators Market by Product (Instruments, Accessories), Mobility (Intensive Care, Portable), Interface (Invasive, Non-invasive), Age Group (Adult, Pediatric), Mode (Volume, Pressure, Dual), End User (Hospital, ASCs, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ventilators-market-5093

VNA Market and PACS Market by Procurement (Departmental and Enterprise), Delivery (On Premise, Hybrid, Cloud-Based), Vendor (PACS, Independent Software, Infrastructure), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers) – Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/vna-market-pacs-market-forecast-4440

Healthcare IT Market by Product (EMR, mHealth, PHM, RIS, PACS, RCM, Healthcare Analytics, Telehealth, SCM, HIE), Component (Software, Service), Delivery Mode (Web, Cloud) and End User (Hospital, Payer, Pharmacy, Ambulatory, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-it-market-5084/

Telehealth | Telemedicine Market by Component (Service, Software, Device), Mode of Delivery (On Premise, Web, Cloud), Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Primary/Urgent Care, ICU, Mental Health), End User (Physician, Payor, Patient) - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/Telehealth-Telemedicine-Market/

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/308/medical-carts-workstations-market-2027

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research