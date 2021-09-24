Critically acclaimed thriller set in the Hollywood Film Industry released by Bloodhound Books
Fall Out by M. N. Grenside now available as a paperback, eBook and audiobook.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Described by the international no.1 bestselling author Damien Lewis as “a jaw-dropping rollercoaster of action and surprise”, Fall Out is the explosive debut thriller from M. N. Grenside, steeped in the drama and politics of the Hollywood film industry. Lewis says of the novel, “[it’s] riveting, page-turning... and best of all, it’s based upon shocking true history. A real gem.”
The novel follows the story of Marcus Riley, a producer who is among a select few to receive the screenplay for ‘Fall Out’, a blockbuster written with a secret double purpose. When the film’s screenwriter is killed shortly after completing his latest script of the film, Riley finds himself on an increasingly dangerous quest to get the film made. ‘Fall Out’ exposes the truth behind a conspiracy and murder that led to a half-a-billion-dollar fortune for a select few.
From a powerful agent’s office in Hollywood, to a remote chalet in the Swiss Alps, to a murder scene at the Cannes Film Festival, Marcus must fight for survival - and to reveal the truth. Teaming up with designer Melinda (Mako) de Turris, the pair work to unravel the puzzle hidden within the screenplay’s pages to unearth a shocking secret. Based on a true scandal of a multi-billion-dollar theft and murder, Grenside imbues each page with his unique insider knowledge of the film industry in this page-turning international thriller.
Born and raised in London, M. N. Grenside began his working life at Lloyds of London, specialising in Kidnap, Ransom and Extortion Insurance. At the age of 25 he decided it was time for a big career change, beginning his long and successful career in entertainment working for Jim Henson and The Muppets©. He went on to create and produce several movies, television series and mini-series and started a music management company, launching major artist Neneh Cherry. In 2004, he arranged the US $250 million buyout of the Hallmark Channel International which was then successfully sold to NBC. More recently, he has become a serial entrepreneur as the co-founder of seed-to-shelf CBD producer Dragonfly Biosciences and the founder of two different digital companies. He has already begun writing the follow-up novel to Fall Out, entitled The Bastion.
“I wanted to wrap up all the knowledge I’ve gained over the course of my career into a thriller based in the movie industry,” shares Grenside. “People find the film world fascinating, so the movie industry seemed a natural setting. The idea of mixing a true but almost unbelievable historical fact with an accurate insider’s view of movie making seemed a good, fun blend! I’m thrilled to be launching Fall Out in the UK.”
Praise for Fall Out:
“A terrific debut thriller set in the film world, written by someone who clearly has worked in it... if you want a fast-paced, stand out, different thriller, I can’t recommend Fall Out enough. I loved it.”
– Emma Forbes, Broadcaster and Author
“A gripping thriller twisted around an incredible piece of recent history… and an equally fun glimpse into how our industry works! A well-researched ride.”
– Robert Halmi Jr., Multi-Award-Winning Producer
“Fall Out is a tautly written, entertaining thriller that will keep the reader turning the pages right till the very end.”
– Alan Moloney, Award-Winning Producer
Fall Out by M. N. Grenside is published by Bloodhound Books and will be on sale on Amazon as a paperback, eBook and audiobook from 27th August. For more information about the author, visit www.mngrenside.com.
