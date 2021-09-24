Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Baltimore County

September 24, 2021

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in which one person was killed early this morning in Baltimore County.

Shortly before 2:50 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to southbound Interstate 83 just north of Northern Parkway for a report of a motor vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Range Rover was traveling south in the left lane on I-83 when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was walking across the road from the median. The victim, a male, was declared deceased at the scene by Baltimore County paramedics. The driver of the Range Rover remained at the scene.

Investigators said that at about 2:30 a.m., a ride share driver was traveling north on I-83 when he called 911 to report an unruly and suspected intoxicated passenger who was physically assaulting him and trying to get him to run off the road. The driver pulled over at I-83 at Ruxton Road and the passenger fled from the vehicle.

Troopers made contact with the ride share driver who described the passenger. That description matched that of the deceased victim. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Southbound I-83 between Ruxton Road and Northern Parkway was closed for about three hours following the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

