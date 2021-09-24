Air Insulated Switchgear Market Size, Share, Trends | By Voltage Range, Installation and Application Analysis by 2027
Air Insulated Switchgear Market By Voltage Range(3 KV–36 KV, >36 KV), By Installation (Indoor, Outdoor)
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The forecast period 2021-2025 is expected to show significant growth in Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market. There will be a new resurgence in the sales and utilisation of Air Insulated Switchgear product.
Our report studies global Air Insulated Switchgear market and covers historical and forecast data for application, regional and country level.
AIS (air insulated switchgear) is a tool that employs air as an insulation medium. The air insulated switchgear is less pricey as compared to gas insulated switchgear. But it needs more maintenance and more space over gas insulated switchgear. AIS does not need specific cable termination as usual cable termination can be employed. AIS can be employed for both outdoor and indoor purposes. The air insulated switchgear comprises disconnectors, dead tank circuit breakers, live tank circuit breakers, and so on. Transmission & distribution is the primary application of air insulated switchgear. Increasing electricity requirement is predicted to power the global air insulated switchgear market.
Air Insulated Switchgear Market Top Players –
• ABB Ltd.
• Siemens AG
• Schneider Electric
• General Electric Company
• Lucy Electric Ltd
• Eaton Corporation PLC
• Yokogawa Electric Corporation
• TBEA India
• EPE Switchgear (M) Sdn. Bhd.
• SwitchGear Company NV.
Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the Air Insulated Switchgear market.
Air Insulated Switchgear Market Segmentation –
By Voltage Range: 3 kV–36 kV, >36 kV
By Installation: Indoor, Outdoor
By Application: Transmission & Distribution, Manufacturing and Processing, Infrastructure and Transportation, Others
By Region
North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market: Summary And Quantitative Analysis
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue Overview
1.3 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025
Chapter 2 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market: Overview And Qualitative Analysis
2.1 Executive Summary
2.2 Market Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints
2.4 Market Opportunities
2.5 Market Trends
2.6 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market: Swot Analysis
2.7 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market: Pest Analysis
2.8 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market: Attractiveness Analysis
2.8.1 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Voltage Range
2.8.2 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Installation
2.8.3 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Application
2.8.4 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Regional
Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis
3.1 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market
3.1.1 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Players 2018
3.1.2 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018
Chapter 4 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market: By Voltage Range
4.1 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Share (%), By Voltage Range, 2018
4.2 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Voltage Range, 2015 – 2025
4.3 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion), T1 ,2015-2025
4.4 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion), T2,2015-2025
4.5 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion), T3,2015-2025
4.6 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue Share (%), By Voltage Range, 2015 – 2025
4.7 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Voltage Range, 2015-2025
Chapter 5 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market: By Installation
5.1 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Share (%), By Installation, 2018
5.2 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Installation, 2015 – 2025
5.3 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion), T1 ,2015-2025
5.4 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion), T2,2015-2025
5.5 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion), T3,2015-2025
5.6 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue Share (%), By Installation, 2015 – 2025
5.7 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Installation, 2015-2025
Chapter 6 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market: By Application
6.1 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Share (%), By Application, 2018
6.2 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Application, 2015 – 2025
6.3 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion), T1 ,2015-2025
6.4 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion), T2,2015-2025
6.5 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion), T3,2015-2025
6.6 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue Share (%), By Application, 2015 – 2025
6.7 Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Application, 2015-2025
Chapter 7 North America Air Insulated Switchgear Market Analysis
7.1 North America Market Snapshot
7.1.1 North America Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.
7.1.2 North America Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2025
7.1.3 North America Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.
7.1.4 North America Air Insulated Switchgear Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Voltage Range, 2015-2025
7.1.5 North America Air Insulated Switchgear Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Installation, 2015-2025
7.1.6 North America Air Insulated Switchgear Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Application, 2015-2025
Chapter 8 Europe Air Insulated Switchgear Market Analysis
8.1 Europe Market Snapshot
8.1.1 Europe Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.
8.1.2 Europe Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2025
8.1.3 Europe Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.
8.1.4 Europe Air Insulated Switchgear Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Voltage Range, 2015-2025
8.1.5 Europe Air Insulated Switchgear Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Installation, 2015-2025
8.1.6 Europe Air Insulated Switchgear Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Application, 2015-2025
Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Air Insulated Switchgear Market Analysis
9.1 Asia Pacific Market Snapshot
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2025
9.1.3 Asia Pacific Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.
9.1.4 Asia Pacific Air Insulated Switchgear Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Voltage Range, 2015-2025
9.1.5 Asia Pacific Air Insulated Switchgear Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Installation, 2015-2025
9.1.6 Asia Pacific Air Insulated Switchgear Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Application, 2015-2025
Chapter 10 Latin America Air Insulated Switchgear Market Analysis
10.1 Latin America Market Snapshot
10.1.1 Latin America Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.
10.1.2 Latin America Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2025
10.1.3 Latin America Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.
10.1.4 Latin America Air Insulated Switchgear Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Voltage Range, 2015-2025
10.1.5 Latin America Air Insulated Switchgear Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Installation, 2015-2025
10.1.6 Latin America Air Insulated Switchgear Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Application, 2015-2025
Chapter 11 Middle East & Africa Air Insulated Switchgear Market Analysis
11.1 Middle East & Africa Market Snapshot
11.1.1 Middle East & Africa Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.
11.1.2 Middle East & Africa Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2025
11.1.3 Middle East & Africa Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.
11.1.4 Middle East & Africa Air Insulated Switchgear Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Voltage Range, 2015-2025
11.1.5 Latin America Air Insulated Switchgear Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Installation, 2015-2025
11.1.6 Latin America Air Insulated Switchgear Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Application, 2015-2025
Chapter 12 Competitive Analysis
12.1 Company 1.
12.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area And Its Competitors
12.1.2 Company 1. Total Company Revenue 2015-2018
12.1.3 Company 1. Total Company Revenue, By Segment Of Business 2015-2018
12.1.4 Company 1. Total Company Revenue, By Region 2015-2018
12.1.5 Company 1. Global Air Insulated Switchgear Product Category and Description
12.1.6 COMPANY 1. Recent Activity 2015-2019
12.1.7 Main Business/Business Overview
12.1.8 Business Strategy
12.1.9 SWOT Analysis
12.2 Company 2.
12.3 Company 3.
12.4 Company 4
12.5 Company 5
12.6 Company 6
12.7 Company 7
Chapter 13 Market Research Findings & Conclusion
Chapter 14 Research Methodology
14.1 Research Process
14.2 Primary Research
14.3 Secondary Research
14.4 Market Size Estimates
14.5 Forecast Model
14.6 Who is This Report For?
14.7 USP’s of Report
