Air Insulated Switchgear Market Size, Share, Trends | By Voltage Range, Installation and Application Analysis by 2027

Air Insulated Switchgear Market By Voltage Range(3 KV–36 KV, >36 KV), By Installation (Indoor, Outdoor)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The forecast period 2021-2025 is expected to show significant growth in Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market. There will be a new resurgence in the sales and utilisation of Air Insulated Switchgear product.

Our report studies global Air Insulated Switchgear market and covers historical and forecast data for application, regional and country level.

AIS (air insulated switchgear) is a tool that employs air as an insulation medium. The air insulated switchgear is less pricey as compared to gas insulated switchgear. But it needs more maintenance and more space over gas insulated switchgear. AIS does not need specific cable termination as usual cable termination can be employed. AIS can be employed for both outdoor and indoor purposes. The air insulated switchgear comprises disconnectors, dead tank circuit breakers, live tank circuit breakers, and so on. Transmission & distribution is the primary application of air insulated switchgear. Increasing electricity requirement is predicted to power the global air insulated switchgear market.

Air Insulated Switchgear Market Top Players –

• ABB Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• Schneider Electric

• General Electric Company

• Lucy Electric Ltd

• Eaton Corporation PLC

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

• TBEA India

• EPE Switchgear (M) Sdn. Bhd.

• SwitchGear Company NV.

Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the Air Insulated Switchgear market.

Air Insulated Switchgear Market Segmentation –

By Voltage Range: 3 kV–36 kV, >36 kV

By Installation: Indoor, Outdoor

By Application: Transmission & Distribution, Manufacturing and Processing, Infrastructure and Transportation, Others

By Region

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the Air Insulated Switchgear market.

The report covers discussions and qualitative analyses:

The strong growth of Air Insulated Switchgear market

Trends toward Air Insulated Switchgear market

