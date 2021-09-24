Digital Health Market Revenue is expected to reach US$536.6 billion by the end of 2025

ALBANY, NY, US, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the research report by the Transparency Market Research, the global digital health market is set to grow at a considerable growth rate of 13.40 % over the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The research report also projects that the global digital health market will grow to reach the evaluation of US$ 535.5 billion at the end of the forecast period in 2025. Rise in the number of cases of various chronic diseases including but not limited to diabetes is one of the key factors pivotal for the growth of the global digital health market in coming years.

Solutions in the global digital health market utilize information technology or electronic communication based tools, services, and processes. They use these technologies in order to offer enhanced and optimum health care services. Scaling up as well as initial adaptation of these solutions in the global digital health market can lead to new and innovative ways to achieve higher standards in terms of provided health services as well as enhancing access to them. This is likely to promote as well as protect health and well-being of global population, which is expected to aid in the expansion of the global digital health market in coming years.

Rising Demand for Remote Monitoring Services Bolsters Growth in Digital Health Market

A surge in the demand for remote monitoring services, propelled by the rising prevalence of chronic health conditions as well as outbreak of and pandemic caused by the COVID-19 are likely to help the growth in the global digital health market in coming years. The global digital health market is affected by the pandemic situation significantly. A large number of global population is avoiding public spaces including hospitals in a bid to avoid contracting the infection. Factors such as these are fostering the development in the global digital health market.

Furthermore, increasing penetration of smartphones and smart devices worldwide as well as introduction of new mobile apps, including ones aimed at providing health care services may also bolster the growth in global digital health market in coming years. Moreover, improved internet connectivity, as well as increase in the adoption of various mobile health or mHealth technologies are also supporting the upward trajectory of the global digital health market.

Some of the key benefits offered by the solutions in the global digital health market include prevention of disease before having to start the treatment, expanding the reach of health care professionals, providing better access to affordable means of healthcare through various technologies in health care facilities, and providing responsive as well as sustainable health care services. Factors such as these are resulting in rising adoption of services and solutions in the global digital health market.

North America Leads the Digital Health Market

Geographically, North America emerges as one of the leading regions in the global digital health market due to rising prevalence of various chronic diseases in the region, presence of a massive number of geriatric population, and fast paced adoption of newer and enhanced technologies. Furthermore, government support and funds aimed at encouraging software developers as well as health care professionals to develop enhanced digital health solutions are also likely to aid in the expansion of the global digital health market in North America in near future. Increasing instances of chronic diseases as well as growing regional population are also creating new opportunities in global digital health market in Asia Pacific as well as Europe.

Few of the major incumbent players functional within the global digital health market include Epic Systems Corp., Cerner Corp., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, GE Healthcare, and Truven Health Analysis, among others. Players and service providers in the global digital health market are constantly focused on innovating and upgrading their product offerings including developing hardware that is suitable for health care domain.

