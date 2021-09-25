Global Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the mobility aids and transportation equipment market is expected to grow from $1.16 billion in 2020 to $1.38 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.82 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.2%. A large number of aging populations will give an impetus to the mobility aids & transportation equipment market.

The mobility aids and transportation equipment market consist of sales of mobility aids and transportation equipment and related services. Mobility aids and transportation equipment are medical devices used to transport patients or medical products from one place to another. Mobility aids and transportation equipment include wheelchairs, walkers, crutches and stretchers. They can be manually operated or motorized.

Trends In The Global Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market

Japanese auto makers introduced a single-seat self-driving car to aid and assist people who find walking or using public transit difficult. This self-driving car is smartphone or tablet enabled – pick a destination on the map and the pathfinding system in the vehicle will take care of the rest. It is equipped with a navigation system which will help to get from point A to B, a gyro sensor helps the car to remain stable on uneven surfaces, 2D and 3D laser sensors will be used to judge distance from items and stereo cameras will be used to detect obstacles in its path. The car is designed to maneuver easily through city streets, across pavements and footpaths. Sensors and guidance systems will help the vehicle to navigate around bumps, potholes and pedestrians.

Global Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market Segments:

The global mobility aids and transportation equipment market is further segmented based on type, end user, age group and geography.

By Type: Electrically Powered Wheelchairs, Manual Wheelchairs, Walking Aids, Mobility Scooters, Stretchers, Stair Lifts

By End User: Hospital, Clinic, Household

By Age Group: Mobility Aids for Children, Mobility Aids for Elderly

By Geography: The global mobility aids and transportation equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Medline Industries, Hoveround Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC, OttoBock Healthcare GmbH and Stryker Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

