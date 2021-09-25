Global Household Type Fans Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Household Type Fans Market 2021-2030

Household Type Fans Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Household Type Fans Market Report 2021

The Business Research Company’s Household Type Fans Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Household Type Fans Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the household type fans market is expected to grow from $17.45 billion in 2020 to $19.11 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $26.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. Rise in disposable income increased the purchasing power of the people which in turn has increased the market for household fans.

The household fans manufacturing market consists of sales of household electric fans including ceiling fans, table fans, pedestal fans, exhaust fans and wall fans.

Trends In The Global Household Type Fans Market

Household fan manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient fans are designed to utilize minimum energy. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances. For example, in the USA, ENERGY STAR certified ceiling fans provide cutting edge design, use latest technology and are 60% more efficient than conventional ceiling fans.

Global Household Type Fans Market Segments:

The global household type fans market is further segmented based on type of product, type of current, application, distribution channel and geography.

By Type Of Product: Ceiling Fans, Table Fans, Pedestal Fans, Exhaust Fans, Wall Fans

By Type of Current: AC Residential Fans, DC Residential Fans

By Application: Home, Commercial

By Distribution Channel: Store-based Retailing, Direct Sales, Non-Store-based Retailing

By Geography: The global household type fans market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Household Type Fans Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides household type fans market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global household type fans market, household type fans market share, household type fans global market players, household type fans global market segments and geographies, household type fans market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The household type fans market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Household Type Fans Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Household Type Fans Market Organizations Covered: Hunter Fan Company, Casablanca, Emerson Ceiling Fans, Minka, Monte Carlo, Craftmade, Litex, Fanimation, Kichler, Panasonic, Crompton Greaves, Orient fans, Usha, Havells India, SMC, ACC, Midea, MOUNTAINAIR, King of Fans, Airmate, NuTone, Shell Electric, Ajanta Electricals, Henley Fan Company Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

