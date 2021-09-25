Global Custody Service Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Custody Service Market 2021-2030

Custody Service Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change Custody Service Market Report 2021

The Business Research Company’s Custody Service Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Custody Service Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the custody service market is expected grow from $24.42 billion in 2020 to $26.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $36.75 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Automation and standardization are key factors driving the growth of the custody services market.

The custody services market consists of revenue generated by services provided by a custodian to investors. Custody service is broadly characterized as the safekeeping and servicing of an investor’s assets. The services rendered by a bank custodian include the transaction and settlement, safekeeping and recording of marketable assets and cash to customers. A relationship of custody is legal, and the facilities rendered for a client varies.

Global Custody Service Market Segments:

The global custody service market is further segmented based on service, type and geography.

By Service: Core Custody Services, Ancillary Services, Core Depository Services, Other Administrative Services

By Type: Equity, Fixed Income, Alternative Assets and Other

By Geography: The global custody service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Custody Service Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides custody service global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global custody service market, custody service market share, custody service market players, custody service market segments and geographies, custody service market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The custody service market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Custody Service Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Custody Service Market Organizations Covered: Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, State Street Bank and Trust, BNP Paribas, Northern Trust Corporation, HSBC, Societe Generale Securities Services, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., Caisse d'epargne investor services, RBC Dexia Investor Services, Society Generale, Axis Bank Ltd, DBS Bank Ltd, Deutsche Bank A.G., Edelweiss Custodial Services Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hong Kong & Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank, Orbis Financial Corporation Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd., SHRTLSBI-SG GLOBAL SECURITIES SERVICES LTD., Yes Bank LTD.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

